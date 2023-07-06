Dream Kardashian and True Thompson Prove They're Totally In Sync

This friendship is what dreams are made of.
Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable video her daughter True Thompson, 5, performing a dance with BFF and cousin Dream Kardashian, 6. In the video posted to Khloe's Instagram Story on July 5, True and Dream—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—come out holding hands before doing a rehearsed dance to Halsey's cover of "Could Have Been Me" by The Struts, which is featured in the Sing 2 soundtrack.
The dance takes the cousins around Khloe's dining room as they hold hands, hug spin in circle and even climb onto the table in an attempt to hang from the chandelier, which Khloe can be heard shutting down offscreen with a hurried, "No, no, no!"
And this isn't the first glimpse into cousin bonding the Kardashian crew has shared with their followers. In June, Kim and Khloe took Chicago West, 5, True, Dream and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, 5, on a pink-tastic trip to the World of Barbie immersive experience.
Khloe shared moments from their day living life in plastic to her, which showed the girls posing in Barbie's fashion studio, hosting their own shows in the TV studio, spending time in Barbie's Camper Van and jumping into a ball pit.
The "Cousin Crew," as Khloe has dubbed them, was also together for Easter this year. In late May, the 39-year-old posted a sweet pic of True, Chicago, Dream and Psalm West, 4, in their holiday outfits and with their arms around each other.
