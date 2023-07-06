Dream Kardashian and True Thompson Prove They're Totally In Sync

Watch : Kim & Khloe Kardashian Take Their Barbie Girls to Expo!

This friendship is what dreams are made of.

Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable video her daughter True Thompson, 5, performing a dance with BFF and cousin Dream Kardashian, 6. In the video posted to Khloe's Instagram Story on July 5, True and Dream—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—come out holding hands before doing a rehearsed dance to Halsey's cover of "Could Have Been Me" by The Struts, which is featured in the Sing 2 soundtrack.

The dance takes the cousins around Khloe's dining room as they hold hands, hug spin in circle and even climb onto the table in an attempt to hang from the chandelier, which Khloe can be heard shutting down offscreen with a hurried, "No, no, no!"

And this isn't the first glimpse into cousin bonding the Kardashian crew has shared with their followers. In June, Kim and Khloe took Chicago West, 5, True, Dream and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, 5, on a pink-tastic trip to the World of Barbie immersive experience.