Why RHOA's Phaedra Parks Gave Son Ayden $150,000 for His 13th Birthday

It pays to have a mom like Phaedra Parks—literally!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently revealed the extravagant gift she gave her oldest son, Ayden, for his 13th birthday back in May.
"He said for his birthday he either wanted a dirt bike or a way to make money," the reality star told People in an interview published June 30. "And so I said, 'Well definitely not gonna give you a dirt bike to kill yourself. I will give you $150,000 for you to buy a piece of property.' And so now he's basically trying to figure out if he wants to do a little multi-unit duplex, you know, his own little rental properties."
According to Phaedra, the teen has been interested in building his personal wealth for years.
"Ayden is big into cryptocurrency and big into researching how to become a millionaire before he is 25," she explained. "And so he's been talking about getting investment properties."
And her 10-year-old Dylan is following in his big brother's financial footsteps, as she added, "Both my sons love anything about making money in cryptocurrency."
Though Phaedra joked Ayden and Dylan "can be a bit bougie" at times, she noted, "They have great manners. I'm very proud to call them mine."
While Ayden's gift might seem over-the-top, Phaedra says she's proud to pass along generational wealth to her sons.
"I come from a middle-class family of educators," she shared. "However, they didn't have the type of income that I have. So while they probably would have wanted to able to do that, they didn't have the means to give a kid $150,000 to buy something. It just wasn't like that back then, especially for people of color."
Besides passing along financial stability, Phaedra also shared the three rules she's instilled in her kids: "Be respectful of adults, clean up behind yourself and be grateful."
