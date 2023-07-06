Why RHOA's Phaedra Parks Gave Son Ayden $150,000 for His 13th Birthday

Watch : Phaedra Parks Pitched a Dating Show With Brandi Glanville!

It pays to have a mom like Phaedra Parks—literally!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently revealed the extravagant gift she gave her oldest son, Ayden, for his 13th birthday back in May.

"He said for his birthday he either wanted a dirt bike or a way to make money," the reality star told People in an interview published June 30. "And so I said, 'Well definitely not gonna give you a dirt bike to kill yourself. I will give you $150,000 for you to buy a piece of property.' And so now he's basically trying to figure out if he wants to do a little multi-unit duplex, you know, his own little rental properties."

According to Phaedra, the teen has been interested in building his personal wealth for years.

"Ayden is big into cryptocurrency and big into researching how to become a millionaire before he is 25," she explained. "And so he's been talking about getting investment properties."

And her 10-year-old Dylan is following in his big brother's financial footsteps, as she added, "Both my sons love anything about making money in cryptocurrency."