Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Her Breastfeeding Tip for Son Tristan on Commercial Flight

Heather Rae El Moussa's baby boy is a commercial flyer now.

Two months after the Selling Sunset star was criticized for documenting her journey flying with her and Tarek El Moussa's 5-month-old son Tristan on a private jet, she showcased how he fared on a mass transit plane over the Fourth of July holiday.

During their commercial flight, Heather snapped a selfie showing her nursing Tristan. "A flight is a flight," she wrote on her Instagram Story, while offering a tip for moms: "Breastfeeding on takeoff and landing to help his ears."

Her words were reminiscent of her controversial Instagram post in May, where alongside pics of the infant and other family members in a private jet, she wrote that she breastfed Tristan "on the way up and then again on the way down to help with ear popping." However, many commenters pushed back on her "incredible" experience with Tristan on the private flight, noting how difficult it can be to fly with such a young child on commercial aircrafts.