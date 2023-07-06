Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Her Breastfeeding Tip for Son Tristan on Commercial Flight

Heather Rae El Moussa's baby boy is a commercial flyer now.
Two months after the Selling Sunset star was criticized for documenting her journey flying with her and Tarek El Moussa's 5-month-old son Tristan on a private jet, she showcased how he fared on a mass transit plane over the Fourth of July holiday.
During their commercial flight, Heather snapped a selfie showing her nursing Tristan. "A flight is a flight," she wrote on her Instagram Story, while offering a tip for moms: "Breastfeeding on takeoff and landing to help his ears."
Her words were reminiscent of her controversial Instagram post in May, where alongside pics of the infant and other family members in a private jet, she wrote that she breastfed Tristan "on the way up and then again on the way down to help with ear popping." However, many commenters pushed back on her "incredible" experience with Tristan on the private flight, noting how difficult it can be to fly with such a young child on commercial aircrafts.
In addition to documenting Tristan's commercial flight to Alys Beach, Florida, for Independence Day, the reality star shared photos of herself holding her son on a beach and in the shallow waters of the emerald green ocean.
"My beach boy who we discovered is much more of a pool boy," Heather wrote in her July 5 post. "Having the best time being here with the whole family and great friends so we'll just be here soaking up the sun… The long travel was worth it."
Tarek commented on Heather's post, "Lovey!!!" She responded, "Baby," along with four red heart emojis.
Heather road to motherhood wasn't easy. She underwent IVF and created embryos with her husband, who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop costar Christina Haack. But ultimately, Heather got pregnant with Tristan naturally.
"This was a surprise, all-natural," she said on E!'s Daily Pop in 2022. "We were planning on implanting an embryo in October. And then, surprise! This happened."
Since giving birth to Tristan, Heather has often shared updates on her baby boy. "Tristan is sleeping well at night (sometimes)," she wrote on Instagram June 29. "He loves the camera, he's smiling and giggling, he loves touching faces and is the happiest chill baby. Always missing Tay & Bray on nights where it's just us though."
She added, "The El Moussa household may be a little more chaotic with 3 kids but it feels full. Love our family and love watching T grow day by day."