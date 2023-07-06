Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Satchel Bag for Just $89

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're someone who thrives on that feeling of being prepared, a reliable handbag is an absolute must. Ideally, your bag will be just as fashionable as it is functional. And, of course, if that purchase is actually affordable, you really found the perfect bag. If you're looking for a bag that has smart storage and style, there's a 24-hour flash sale on one of Kate Spade's best-selling styles, the Kristi Satchel. Usually, you can score this one for $400, but it's $89.
This bag is a great size for a day full of different errands, with more than enough room for my water bottle, phone, iPad, and your other daily essentials. It has an interior pocket, which is perfect to separate your keys from the rest of your stuff. The Kate Spade Kristi Satchel is made from a refined grain leather, which looks great all the time, especially since it's so easy to clean. Choose from five solid colors, a navy floral print, and a white floral print.
If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.
Kate Spade 78% Off Deal
Kate Spade Kristi Satchel
This spacious satchel-style bag comes in five colors.
Kate Spade Kristi Satchel
Add some floral fun to your wardrobe with this navy blue bag.
Kate Spade Kristi Park Posies Printed Satchel
If you love bright colors, this white bag has blue and green flowers.
Need additional info before you shop? Here are some rave reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Kristi Satchel Reviews
A shopper said, "I bought this bag for myself and I find it very beautiful, not too big not too small either just what I was looking for."
Another reviewed, "Nice size and shape. This is the perfect bag to wear with anything. It's classic and classy, very pretty. The quality is impeccable, and the price was fantastic. Highly recommend."
"I bought this purse a couple of weeks ago. I really love the style and the roominess of this purse . I will put this purse to great use this fall. My recommendation for any person who wants a beautiful blue purse should purchase this item," someone shared.
