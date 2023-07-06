All of You Will Love Chrissy Teigen’s Adorable Footage of Her and John Legend’s 4 Kids

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogate

Chrissy Teigen has gotten the whole band back together.

The model shared an adorable video featuring all four of her and John Legend's children together. In the clip, Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 5 months, and newborn Wren are all decked out in matching blue checkered Fourth of July outfits, while Luna and Miles hold their younger siblings in their laps.

Chrissy captioned her July 5 Instagram post, "muted to protect your ears from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises," alongside red, white and blue heart emojis.

This sweet peek into the family of six's life comes one week after Chrissy and John shared that they had welcomed baby boy Wren via surrogate earlier in June. In fact, when announcing their newest addition, the Cravings author reflected on the couple's journey to expand their family over the last few years.

As Chrissy explained in her June 28 Instagram post, "For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children." The 37-year-old went on to note that the then-parents of two originally planned on using tandem surrogates to grow their family ended up undergoing IVF and ultimately getting pregnant with Esti.

It was during this time their surrogate Alexandra, on their second embryo transfer, became pregnant with Wren.