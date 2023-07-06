All of You Will Love Chrissy Teigen’s Adorable Footage of Her and John Legend’s 4 Kids

Chrissy Teigen has gotten the whole band back together.
The model shared an adorable video featuring all four of her and John Legend's children together. In the clip, Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 5 months, and newborn Wren are all decked out in matching blue checkered Fourth of July outfits, while Luna and Miles hold their younger siblings in their laps.
Chrissy captioned her July 5 Instagram post, "muted to protect your ears from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises," alongside red, white and blue heart emojis.
This sweet peek into the family of six's life comes one week after Chrissy and John shared that they had welcomed baby boy Wren via surrogate earlier in June. In fact, when announcing their newest addition, the Cravings author reflected on the couple's journey to expand their family over the last few years.
As Chrissy explained in her June 28 Instagram post, "For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children." The 37-year-old went on to note that the then-parents of two originally planned on using tandem surrogates to grow their family ended up undergoing IVF and ultimately getting pregnant with Esti.
It was during this time their surrogate Alexandra, on their second embryo transfer, became pregnant with Wren.
"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full," Chrissy noted in her post, before sharing a tribute to her and John's son Jack, who died after she experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020. "And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."
And this is not the first look the Chrissy's Court star has given into Wren's first few weeks at home. Chrissy also recently shared a clip showcasing perhaps the newborn's most distinctive feature—his full head of hair.
"The hair," she captioned a June 29 video that showed Wren with a spiky hairdo. "Simple plan is shaking."
And indeed, his hair was given the rockstar stamp of approval when Simple Plan themselves saw her post.
Lead singer Pierre Bouvier commented on the post, "Wait….Was that a simple plan reference? Congratulations!!!!" While the band's official account added, "Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection! Congratulations!"
Other followers noticed something else about Wren—an early resemblance to his father. "OMG," commented one user, "he looks more like John than John does," while another added, "Wren's hair is amazing!! Also, my goodness does he look just like John!!"
Andy Cohen, meanwhile, could see both parents in the newborn, commenting, "Oh my gd. He is both of you to a tee."