Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage

Watch : Ricky Martin is Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Jwan Yosef

It's the end of the road for Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef.

The Grammy winner and Syrian-Swedish painter announced their intent to divorce after six years of marriage.

"For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship," the pair shared in a joint statement posted to social media July 6, "and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic," they added, "and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

The couple share kids Lucia, 4, and Renn, 3. The "Maria" singer is also dad to 14-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino.

They concluded their message with a note of gratitude, adding, "As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives."