Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin After She Posts NSFW Pool Photo

Watch : Coco Austin Defends Clip of 7-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Twerking

Ice-T is not holding back when it comes to haters in wife Coco Austin's comments.

The rapper slammed social media users who criticized Coco after she shared NSFW pictures of herself in a thong bikini and risqué crop top during their Fourth of July celebrations. As one user wrote, "You are a mother…how do you think your daughter will feel when she sees these pictures??"

But Ice-T was nothing but supportive. "If you have a Problem with Coco…" he wrote in the comments of her Instagram post, "Why do you still Follow her??? Weirdo s--t."

As for Coco the reality star marked Independence Day by holding two American flags while she posed in front of a sparkling pool. The snapshots featured the 44-year-old giving the camera an eyeful of her backside, as well as showing off her "Arizona" tee which displayed major underboob.

"Happy '4th Of July' !!" she captioned the images. "I'm celebrating in AZ.. Yes, it gets HOT outside."