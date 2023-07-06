Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin After She Posts NSFW Pool Photo

Ice-T is not holding back when it comes to haters in wife Coco Austin's comments.
The rapper slammed social media users who criticized Coco after she shared NSFW pictures of herself in a thong bikini and risqué crop top during their Fourth of July celebrations. As one user wrote, "You are a mother…how do you think your daughter will feel when she sees these pictures??"
But Ice-T was nothing but supportive. "If you have a Problem with Coco…" he wrote in the comments of her Instagram post, "Why do you still Follow her??? Weirdo s--t."
As for Coco the reality star marked Independence Day by holding two American flags while she posed in front of a sparkling pool. The snapshots featured the 44-year-old giving the camera an eyeful of her backside, as well as showing off her "Arizona" tee which displayed major underboob.
"Happy '4th Of July' !!" she captioned the images. "I'm celebrating in AZ.. Yes, it gets HOT outside."
Ice-T also commemorated the holiday with a selfie of him and Coco in red, white and blue themed outfits, writing, "Coco and I wish EVERYONE a incredible 4th Of July… And keep smiling."
The photos come nearly a month after the Ice-T Loves Coco star enjoyed a vacation to the Hardrock Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Fla. with Ice-T and their daughter Chanel, 7. And while Coco was there, she took a moment to have sweet moment with her mini-me Chanel in a matching swimsuit look.
"First day on vacation!" Coco wrote in the caption, before thanking fashion brand Sugar Dollz for "always coming through, keeping Chanel and mines matching flow going!"
For more pictures of Chanel and Ice-T, including ones with their daughter Chanel, keep scrolling.