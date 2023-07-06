F1 Driver Dilano van ’T Hoff’s Girlfriend Mourns His Death at Age 18

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The girlfriend of the late Dilano van 't Hoff is remembering her loved one.

Katrina Coronell dedicated a heartbreaking message to the racecar driver four days after F1 confirmed on Instagram that the 18-year-old had died. Hoff passed away in a tragic crash during a race in Belgium, according to The Athletic.

"My dear, thank you for everything you've done for me, for showing me your world," Coronell wrote alongside photos of her and Hoff. "You really were the best boyfriend, best friend and inspiration. You stayed strong fighting till the end. I'm grateful for you loving me until the end, i'm grateful that my last words for you on the grid were 'i love you' and i'm grateful that you fulfilled your promise telling me that you'll love me till death."

Calling Hoff a "champion in our hearts," Coronell vowed to always remember the race car driver.

"You will always have a special place in my heart and you really made me and others proud," Coronell continued. "I will never forget you and your smile. Goodbye my beautiful man, i'll see you in the next life my angel. I love you."