F1 Driver Dilano van ’T Hoff’s Girlfriend Mourns His Death at Age 18

The girlfriend of the late Dilano van 't Hoff is remembering her loved one.
Katrina Coronell dedicated a heartbreaking message to the racecar driver four days after F1 confirmed on Instagram that the 18-year-old had died. Hoff passed away in a tragic crash during a race in Belgium, according to The Athletic.
"My dear, thank you for everything you've done for me, for showing me your world," Coronell wrote alongside photos of her and Hoff. "You really were the best boyfriend, best friend and inspiration. You stayed strong fighting till the end. I'm grateful for you loving me until the end, i'm grateful that my last words for you on the grid were 'i love you' and i'm grateful that you fulfilled your promise telling me that you'll love me till death."
Calling Hoff a "champion in our hearts," Coronell vowed to always remember the race car driver.
"You will always have a special place in my heart and you really made me and others proud," Coronell continued. "I will never forget you and your smile. Goodbye my beautiful man, i'll see you in the next life my angel. I love you."
Hoff died in race two of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine following a crash in rainy conditions at a high-speed point of the Spa-Francorchamps track, according to The Athletic.
"Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement posted to Instagram July 1, "Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."
At the time of his death, Hoff was a member of the racing team MP Motorsport, whom he won a Spanish racing championship with in 2021.
"We are devastated at the loss of one of our brightest Dutch talents, who brought so much energy to our team during the years he raced with us. Dilano has been a part of our racing family since his motorsport debut with MP back in 2021," the team said in a statement July 1, "We offer our sincere condolences to Dilano's family and his loved ones, and are in full support of them and our team members who have lost not only a driver but a friend as well."