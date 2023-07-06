Save 53% On This Keurig Machine That Makes Hot and Iced Coffee With Ease

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's just nothing like starting your day with a hot cup of coffee or a refreshing sip of iced coffee. Coffee is also the best mid-day enjoyment for a nice break or a boost in energy. If you are a regular customer at a coffee chain, you are probably spending a lot of money when you add it all up. If you don't think you can get a barista-level beverage from the comfort of your own home, think again. You can brew a delicious beverage with ease when you have the right gadgets.
The Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer can be used to make hot beverages and iced coffee. For a limited time, you can get one from QVC for just $70, instead of paying $150. This bundle also comes with a $20 coupon to buy your favorite K-Cup pods.
Ditch those coffee runs and save money when you have the Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer in your home. This 53% discount won't be here for long.
Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer with Coupon
Use this slim, space-saving machine to brew hot coffee and iced drinks. The machine comes with a coupon for $20 off K-Cup pods. QVC has two colors to choose from.
Shoppers love the convenience of this Keurig coffee maker. These rave reviews will convince you that it's a must-have for your home.
Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer Reviews
A shopper said, "This is the perfect size for my little kitchen, and is reliable as can be. I highly recommend it."
Another explained, "My son and I both love iced vanilla coffee. He is a Cadet at the USMA at West Point. I ordered him this K-Slim + Iced single serve coffee maker for his Birthday. It fits perfectly in his barracks room and he can now have his iced vanilla coffee. This will make the next 4 years at WP start off great on a daily basis. Go Army!"
Someone wrote, "Bought this 3 weeks ago and me and my husband love it. We aren't hot coffee drinkers but we love ice coffee and it's super simple to make! Also love that it is slim it fits right on my counter perfectly!"
A reviewer declared, "Super fast and convenient! Drinking a lot more than I usually do since this takes a lot less time to brew than my previous single cup (didn't know I needed this until I got it!)."
"This was a gift and it's one of the best gifts ever. Just fill cup with ice, pop on coffee pod, press the button in just about a minute you have ice coffee," a customer shared.
Still shopping? Don't miss this $200 discount on a Dyson cordless vacuum.