Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump Progress in Hot Pink Bikini

Watch : Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Officially Hits the Road as a Barker

ABCDEFG...Kourtney Kardashian has got that pregnancy glow.

The Kardashians star posted a series of snapshots to Instagram July 4 of herself poolside with TikToker Addison Rae. The pair donned matching hot pink SKIMS bikinis while posing for the camera, with Addison, 22, playfully touching Kourtney's baby bump as the 44-year-old stared into the camera and tied her hair up.

Other photos showed the Lemme gummies founder standing sideways, showing off her belly from all angles. And a solo shot captured Kourtney lounging on a pool chair, rocking sunglasses and a Prada sun hat.

One day later, Kourtney shared a carousel of pictures to Instagram writing July 5, "Selfies n stuff." The shots included a mirror selfie of the star dressed up in a black gown, and another in the gym, holding up her shirt and baring her bump.

On June 16, Kourtney announced that she is expecting her and husband Travis Barker's first child together at the 47-year-old's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. The Poosh creator parodied the band's hit music video "All the Small Things" by holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" while the drummer performed.