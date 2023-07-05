Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump Progress in Hot Pink Bikini

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian posed in a hot pink bikini alongside TikToker Addison Rae, as the reality star prepares to welcome her and husband Travis Barker's first child together.

By Alexandra Bellusci Jul 05, 2023 11:56 PM
ABCDEFG...Kourtney Kardashian has got that pregnancy glow.

The Kardashians star posted a series of snapshots to Instagram July 4 of herself poolside with TikToker Addison Rae. The pair donned matching hot pink SKIMS bikinis while posing for the camera, with Addison, 22, playfully touching Kourtney's baby bump as the 44-year-old stared into the camera and tied her hair up.

Other photos showed the Lemme gummies founder standing sideways, showing off her belly from all angles. And a solo shot captured Kourtney lounging on a pool chair, rocking sunglasses and a Prada sun hat.

One day later, Kourtney shared a carousel of pictures to Instagram writing July 5, "Selfies n stuff." The shots included a mirror selfie of the star dressed up in a black gown, and another in the gym, holding up her shirt and baring her bump.

On June 16, Kourtney announced that she is expecting her and husband Travis Barker's first child together at the 47-year-old's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. The Poosh creator parodied the band's hit music video "All the Small Things" by holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" while the drummer performed.

A few weeks later, the couple shared they are having a boy, with a baby Barker world tour reveal party in Kourtney's backyard. For the big moment, Kourtney sat on Travis's lap before blue confetti and steamers burst out of a cannon. 

And their son will have no shortage of older sibling love, as he joins Kourtney's kids—Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, the musician is dad to Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17 with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Instagram

However, Kourtney's pool pictures are only the latest photos showcasing her pregnancy style, she joined her other half in Denver for his band concert and posted an elevator mirror selfie that gave a glimpse of her bump on July 2. Kourtney wore a white Beastie Boys Licensed to Ill 1987 Tour T-shirt with a black, full-length trench coat on top and matching leggings with platform lace-up boots.

 

Instagram

For more of Kourtney's pregnancy looks, keep scrolling.

 

 

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney Kardashian reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis Barker commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2, 2023.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

