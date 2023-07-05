You’ll Roar Over Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s PDA Moments at Wimbledon Match

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were spotted sharing a kiss and making amused expressions during a Wimbledon 2023 match on July 5 in London, England.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jul 05, 2023 10:45 PMTags
Orlando BloomKaty PerryCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Orlando Bloom Praises Katy Perry's Coronation Performance

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom were an ace pair of legendary lovers at Wimbledon 2023.

The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, packed on the PDA during a winning date at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5 in London, England, where they stepped out in color coordinating outfits.

The pair were spotted leaning in for a kiss, as well as getting close to share a couple of laughs and pose for selfies on the Troy star's cellphone camera. At one point, the "Teenage Dream" singer and the actor looked shocked as they intensely watched the tennis match.

For the event, Katy wore a dark blue, off-the-shoulder outfit with a polka dot silk scarf tied around her neck. Meanwhile, Orlando donned a suit complete with a stripped baby blue undershirt and tie.

photos
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

And this is just the latest proof their bond is stronger than ever. The duo also showed support for each other earlier this year by embarking on a three-month sobriety "pact" together.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Disney Star Coco Lee Dead at 48

2

Kathy Hilton Shares Cryptic Message Amid Kyle Richards Divorce Rumors

3

Ryan Mallett’s Girlfriend Madison Carter Pens Message After His Death

"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," Katy told People in June. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Indeed, they're sticking by each other's side through thick and thin, which includes a stop at the iconic tennis championship. Keep scrolling to see other celebrities, such as Elle Fanning and Seal, in the stands for Wimbledon 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton & Roger Federer
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Sandra Beckham & David Beckham
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry
Justin E Palmer/GC Images
Stanley Tucci
Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian
Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow & Judd Apatow
Justin E Palmer/GC Images
Elle Fanning
Dave Benett/Getty Images for British GQ
Sophia Bush
Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian
Shanina Shaik
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Champagne Lanson
Elizabeth McGovern
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Seal
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Disney Star Coco Lee Dead at 48

2

Kathy Hilton Shares Cryptic Message Amid Kyle Richards Divorce Rumors

3

Ryan Mallett’s Girlfriend Madison Carter Pens Message After His Death

4

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Baby Boy Tatum in Summer Mode

5

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers