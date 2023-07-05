You’ll Roar Over Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s PDA Moments at Wimbledon Match

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom were an ace pair of legendary lovers at Wimbledon 2023.
The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, packed on the PDA during a winning date at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5 in London, England, where they stepped out in color coordinating outfits.
The pair were spotted leaning in for a kiss, as well as getting close to share a couple of laughs and pose for selfies on the Troy star's cellphone camera. At one point, the "Teenage Dream" singer and the actor looked shocked as they intensely watched the tennis match.
For the event, Katy wore a dark blue, off-the-shoulder outfit with a polka dot silk scarf tied around her neck. Meanwhile, Orlando donned a suit complete with a stripped baby blue undershirt and tie.
And this is just the latest proof their bond is stronger than ever. The duo also showed support for each other earlier this year by embarking on a three-month sobriety "pact" together.
"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," Katy told People in June. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."
Indeed, they're sticking by each other's side through thick and thin, which includes a stop at the iconic tennis championship. Keep scrolling to see other celebrities, such as Elle Fanning and Seal, in the stands for Wimbledon 2023.