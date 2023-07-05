Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Finalize Divorce 9 Months After Breakup

Brittany Snow's divorce proceedings with ex Tyler Stanaland are officially aca-over.
The Pitch Perfect actress and the Selling the OC star have finalized their divorce, according to court documents obtained by E! News on July 5. They will be declared legally single on Aug. 11, with both waiving rights to spousal support.
As for the division of assets, the former couple have agreed to Brittany, 37, receiving all "right, title, and interest in all furniture, furnishings, fixtures, appliances, collectibles, antiques, art, electronics, and other personal property presently in her possession and control," including a 2022 Audi 5 and the security deposit of a rental property in Studio City, Calif.
Meanwhile, Tyler, 33, will keep all personal effects in his current possession as well as a 2021 Toyota 4-Runner.
The two are responsible for their own attorney fees and have relinquished rights to inherit from each other's estates, per a stipulated judgement.
Brittany and Tyler's divorce settlement comes nine months after their breakup. In September, the pair said their decision to split "was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."
"We started this journey as best friends," they shared in a joint statement posted to Instagram at the time, "and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie."
Brittany, who tied the knot with Tyler in 2020, filed for divorce in January and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.
In May, the actress reflected on how the past year was "probably the hardest mental health challenge I've ever faced."
"In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down," she told Bustle. "I was blindsided and every thing I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different. A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think every thing I knew about mental health was tested."
The Almost Family alum credited friends for helping her through the difficult time. "I don't know if I would have made it without them," she shared. "They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for."
E! News has reached out to Brittany and Tyler's reps for comment but hasn't heard back.