Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Finalize Divorce 9 Months After Breakup

Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow's divorce proceedings with ex Tyler Stanaland are officially aca-over.

The Pitch Perfect actress and the Selling the OC star have finalized their divorce, according to court documents obtained by E! News on July 5. They will be declared legally single on Aug. 11, with both waiving rights to spousal support.

As for the division of assets, the former couple have agreed to Brittany, 37, receiving all "right, title, and interest in all furniture, furnishings, fixtures, appliances, collectibles, antiques, art, electronics, and other personal property presently in her possession and control," including a 2022 Audi 5 and the security deposit of a rental property in Studio City, Calif.

Meanwhile, Tyler, 33, will keep all personal effects in his current possession as well as a 2021 Toyota 4-Runner.

The two are responsible for their own attorney fees and have relinquished rights to inherit from each other's estates, per a stipulated judgement.