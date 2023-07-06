Score Up to 60% Off On Good American Jeans, Dresses, and More At Nordstrom Rack

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking to do a little online shopping today, you can always check out Nordstrom Rack for deals on some of your favorite brands. Right now, Nordstrom Rack has a sale of up to 60% off on a ton of Good American items.
Good American was founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede with the commitment to provide size-inclusivity for all women with good quality clothing. The brand is especially well known for their wide selection of trendy, durable denim. Now is the perfect time to purchase a pair of their renowned jeans because there are plenty available at discounted prices from Nordstrom rack. It may be summer, but a good pair of jeans is needed all year long.
Besides denim, there are also shirts, tons of dresses, swimsuits, and shorts, and more that are on sale. Read on to find out some of the best deals you can score.
Good Boy High Waist Jeans
This pair of jeans has a vintage feel with a twist. These jeans are fitted from the waist to the knee, then flare out a bit where the hem ends in two slits on each side. The back pockets also have a cool design.
Good 90s Loose Fit Jeans
A pair of white jeans is always a good way to change up your denim game, just like these loose fit jeans with a 90's-inspired straight-leg and high waist.
Plisse Midi Dress
This classy pleated midi dress is on sale for over half off! You can get it in either black or green, and it's a perfect flowy, breathable outfit for fancy events in the hot weather.
Good Classic Bootcut Jeans
If you just want a simple pair of jeans with a classic look, then these bootcut jeans with a super flattering shape are the way to go.
Weekend Fray Hem Jeans
Stay looking cool with these frayed, distressed, and light wash jeans that are on sale for $75.
Faux Leather Straight Leg Overalls
Get a fun pair of overalls for half off at Nordstrom Rack. These faux leather, straight leg overalls are a great statement piece to have in your wardrobe.
Ruched Dress
This is the perfect figure-flattering dress, and it's more than 70% off right now! The side ruching adds just the right touch to elevate it from a normal cotton dress.
Good Icon High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
These are the ultimate straight leg jeans! The pants have plenty of room and are made of stretchy denim for the best comfort. The heavy distressing at the knees, waist, and hem make it look trendy and relaxed.
Icon Mixed Media Denim Faux Suede Pants
These eye-catching half-suede, half-denim pants are a party in the front and a classic look in the back. Both sides are soft and stretchy, and they give a "slim silhouette."
Flight Romper
Utilitarian style never looked so chic with this Flight Romper. This unique piece is the perfect way to spice up your wardrobe. You can dress this romper down for a casual, comfy look, or dress it up as a high-end fashion outfit.
Good Classic High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jean
These classic cropped jeans are "designed to elongate your figure" with the high waist and straight legs. The raw hem and slight distressing add to this already cute and flattering pair of denim.
90s Recycled Cotton Blend Shorts
If you're looking for a comfy pair of shorts to wear throughout the summer, consider these 70% off cotton blend shorts that also come in two vibrant colors to match the season's aesthetic.
Good Touch 90s Open Back Midi Dress
If you're in need of a go-to summer dress, look no further. The soft yellow is exactly the color you want for this season, and the intricate cut out back is the cutest 90s-inspired touch.
Good Girlfriend High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
These straight-leg jeans provide a flattering contour with Good American's "gap-proof" waistband. Though this pair has a more structured fit, the material still has a bit of stretch.
Thermal Boyfriend Sweatshirt
Nothing is better than a versatile long-sleeve that you can work into multiple outfits. This thermal shirt has a waffle-knit material that will keep you warm but also has a good amount of breathability. The dropped shoulders and loose fit create that "slouchy, relaxed" look.
If you're going to be traveling a lot this summer, consider taking this portable luggage scale with you for a stress-free vacation.