Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Break Up After 6 Years

Watch : Billy Porter - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

Billy Porter and Adam Smith are posing solo these days.

The American Horror Story actor and the entrepreneur have broken up after six years of marriage.

"I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years," Billy's rep Simon Halls confirmed to People July 5. "The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration."

Simon added, "They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter."

The exes first met at a dinner party in 2009 and dated for seven months before calling it quits, according to People. However, Billy, 53, and Adam, 41, rekindled their romance five years later and wasted no time the second time around, as they got married in January 2017, just 16 days after the Pose star popped the question to Adam.

After their wedding, Billy got candid on how he found his way back to Adam following their initial breakup.