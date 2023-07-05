Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Break Up After 6 Years

Billy Porter and Adam Smith are posing solo these days.
The American Horror Story actor and the entrepreneur have broken up after six years of marriage.
"I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years," Billy's rep Simon Halls confirmed to People July 5. "The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration."
Simon added, "They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter."
The exes first met at a dinner party in 2009 and dated for seven months before calling it quits, according to People. However, Billy, 53, and Adam, 41, rekindled their romance five years later and wasted no time the second time around, as they got married in January 2017, just 16 days after the Pose star popped the question to Adam.
After their wedding, Billy got candid on how he found his way back to Adam following their initial breakup.
"I remember saying to my therapist, 'Now I know what love looks like, and it just walked out the door,'" he told People in 2017. "I didn't know what it looked like before, and it was after that that I realized, 'Oh, s--t, that's the one that got away! But now that I know what it looks like, the next time it shows up, I will be ready.'"
But little did he know, love would coming knocking again.
Billy added, "I didn't realize it was gonna show up as the same person—but I'm grateful that it did!"
Just five months prior to their breakup announcement, Billy took to Instagram to give a sweet shoutout to Adam, the creative director of The Smith Society, a swimwear brand that launched in August 2022.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful husband. I am so grateful to have you by my side on our journey together," he wrote on Instagram Feb. 3 alongside a slew of photographs of the two. "You are my rock and my light. I am so proud of you and love watching the way your mind works and your dedication to pursuing your dreams."
Giving a nod to the qualities he loves most about his partner, Billy added, "You are a trusted friend and confidant to so many, a loving brother and uncle, and a fabulous dog-dad to our baby Lola. We are so lucky to have you. I love you."
E! News has reached out to Billy and Adam's reps for comment and has not heard back.