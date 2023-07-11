Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023: The Icons' Guide to the Best Early Access Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who doesn't love a good deal? We certainly do. Luckily, we are in the midst of the summer sale season, and Nordstrom is having their huge anniversary sale where you can get tons of top brands for a fraction of the original prices.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is not something you want to miss. It starts on July 17 and lasts all the way until August 6, but Nordy Club members get early access to these deals. If you're an Icon member, you get to start on July 11.
This is their biggest event of the year, so you know the deals have to be good. This sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite beauty products with Nordstrom's beauty exclusive deals and luxury makeup sets from brands like Dior and Charlotte Tilbury. You can also shop haircare bundles from brands like Olaplex or skincare routine sets from Estee Lauder.
There are deals for everyone to expand their wardrobe from brands like Free People, Alo, Spanx, Madewell, or Ray-Ban. You can find all kinds of shorts, dresses, tees, blouses, skirts, and sandals for the summer season. You may also want to take advantage of this sale to purchase some fall finds like sweaters, jeans, jackets, pants, and more.
Other categories that are worth checking out include handbags, luggage, shoes, beauty tools, and bedding.
You can find a lot of products that are over half off of the original value. These Nordstrom Anniversary sales are truly a wonder, so you have to hurry because these items won't be available forever.
What can you get at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
If you're overwhelmed by how many things are available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and don't really know where to start, we'll give you a quick breakdown of the brands you may want to check out.
The entire family can score a deal at the sale. The main categories you can shop are beauty, women's fashion, men's fashion, kid's, shoes, and home.
For beauty products, there are so many great brands with amazing deals such as Drybar, Dyson, Dior, Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Lancome, Clinique, Supergoop!, Nars, Bobbi Brown, and Estee Lauder.
Some of the best fashion brands to shop include Madewell, Alo, Free People, Spanx, Birkenstock, Barefoot Dreams, Kate Spade, Beis, Steve Madden, and UGG.
Read on for some of our favorite picks of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
The Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Sell out risk: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit, $62 (originally $92)
Rare deal: L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil Duo, $49 (originally $84)
Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush
You've seen Drybar hair tools everywhere, and now's the time to get one for yourself. This blow-dryer brush makes styling your hair so much easier by combining a blow dryer and a brush. You can use this on wet or dry hair. 103 155
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
This is a can't miss deal on the cult-favorite Olaplex Bond Maintenance shampoo. This product is made to protect your hair and prevent breakage. It's super nourishing and moisturizing, and it's $20 off.
Rouge Dior Lipstick Set
This Dior lipstick set is one example of the many exclusive beauty sets available in the Nordstrom Anniversary sale this year. These are four transfer-proof and very pigmented luxury lipsticks that are on sale for a value of $12.50 each.
Free People The Way Home Shorts
These Free People shorts are super popular and have become a cult-favorite amongst athleisure-lovers for its eccentric waistband and comfy fabric. Get your own pair for only $20.
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer Duo
It's important to take care of your skin in this summer weather, and really all year long, so check out this priming moisturizer from Bobbi Brown. This product ensures that your skin stays healthy and moisturized under your makeup.
UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
UGG is a huge seller at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so make sure to grab a pair for yourself to wear in the upcoming fall and winter seasons. This style of UGG slippers is super trendy right now. They come in six different colors.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler
The Dyson Airwrap that you've been seeing all over social media is on sale! This tool is a multi-styler that has re-engineered how to curl and style one's hair. You get several attachments with this purchase for even more styling options.
Supergoop! Play Sunscreen Set
Protect yourself from the hot summer sun this season with this deal on a Supergoop! sunscreen set. Supergoop! sunscreen is lightweight and moisturizing. In this set, you get a full size with 30 SPF and a jumbo size with 50 SPF so you can keep one in your bag and one at home.
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
This is Birkenstock's first time at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so make sure to grab a pair while you can. Get this sandal for a comfy foot and a stylish look.
Beis The Weekend Duffle Bag
Beis is Shay Mitchell's very own luggage line that has been blowing up for its efficient and stylish designs. This weekend duffle bag is the perfect carryon with tons of pockets and a structured bottom. Be sure to check out all of the other Beis products on sale.
Alo Aces Tennis Skirt
This Alo skirt is the definition of cute athleisure outfits. This pleated skirt is made with a lightweight, breathable material and has built-in shorts. Wear this skirt on the tennis courts or for extra comfort during the day.
Kate Spade Medium Roulette Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a ton of great deals on handbags just like this Kate Spade leather crossbody bag. This bag has a simple, elegant look with plenty of room to fit your belongings.
Madewell Balsam Cap Sleeve Sweater
Madewell is another big-hitter at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so don't forget to check out all their items. This cap sleeve knit sweater is great for layering or wearing on its on, so it would make a great staple in your closet.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara Duo
Charlotte Tilbury is another luxury makeup brand with lots of sales available. This Pillow Talk mascara is made to lift and lengthen your lashes with its special brush.
Estee Lauder Youth Generating Power Skincare Set
If you're a skincare fanatic, you need to check out this Estee Lauder skincare set with their Advanced Night Repair serum that focuses on renewing your skin as you sleep. It comes with one full size bottle and three travel sizes for over $100 off.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Long Sleeve Lounge Shirt & Pants
Check out Barefoot Dreams for the comfiest sleepwear, loungewear, and bedding. This lounge set is made with super soft, washable yarn.
Twilly d'Hermès Eau de Parfum
Make sure to check out the selection of fragrances on sale to find your new signature scent. This eau de parfum from Hermes has notes of tuberose, ginger, and sandalwood. This set comes with one full size bottle and one travel size.
What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the "biggest fashion event of the year." So many people can't wait for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale each year because you get to score discounts on all the top brands in men's fashion, women's fashion, clothing for kids and baby, home and beauty. The retailer offers exclusive deals, as well as unbelievable savings on new arrivals. According to Nordstrom, it's a sale like no other, and we couldn't agree more.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates are:
- July 11: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members.
- July 12: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members.
- July 13: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members.
- July 17: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?
Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 16/12:01 a.m. ET on July 17. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 17.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 31/2:59 a.m. ET on August 1. That's when all those amazing discounts will go back up to regular price.
How long does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale last?
The anniversary sale starts on July 17 for everyone and runs until 11:59 p.m. PT on August 1/2:59 a.m. ET on August 2. That means you have at least a couple of weeks to shop, but we recommend getting in there as soon as you can before the item you have your eye on sells out.
Do you need a Nordstrom Card for the Anniversary Sale?
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to shop the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. However, early access is granted to Nordy Club members based on their shopping status, so members have first dibs on the best deals before they sell out.
Do Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items restock?
It's no secret that Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items sell out quick, especially hot items like their beauty exclusives. Throughout the anniversary sale, Nordstrom may restock certain styles and sizes, so we recommend keeping an eye out just in case something you love restocks. However, nothing is guaranteed. It's not uncommon to see a major restock once the sale ends.
How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year usually during the middle of the summer. The sale lasts for almost a month for cardholders and just a little over two weeks for regular shoppers. And even thought Nordstrom has a ton of great sales throughout the rest of the year like Black Friday and 4th of July, the Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals you can only get during this special sale event. So don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind deals.
—Originally published Jul 9, 2022 at 4:00 AM PT.