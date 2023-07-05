Disney Star Coco Lee Dead at 48

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Disney family has lost one of their own.

Coco Lee, who voiced Fa Mulan in the Mandarin dubbed version of the 1998 Disney classic Mulan, died by suicide on July 5, her relatives said in a statement. She was 48.

Lee had been hospitalized after a suicide attempt and was in a coma when she died, her elder sisters Carol and Nancy Lee said in a statement shared to Facebook, per NBC News. They also shared that her years-long battle with depression that had worsened in the past few months.

"Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression," Carol and Nancy said in a statement alongside a photo montage of Lee, "sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her."

In addition to voicing the titular heroine in Mulan, Lee also sang "Reflection" in the Mandarin version of the hit song. She looked back on her Disney journey in a September 2020 Instagram, writing at the time, "That was my 1st time being an actress as the voice of Mulan in 1998... Do u guys remember ??"