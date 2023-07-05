Robert De Niro's Daughter Says Her Son Leandro Died After Taking Fentanyl-Laced Pills

Watch : Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro Dead at 19

Further details surrounding the death of Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, have come to light.

The 19-year-old died from a suspected overdose after he was allegedly sold fentanyl-laced pills, according to his mother Drena De Niro, who is the daughter of Robert and his ex Diahnne Abbott.

"Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," she wrote in the comments section of a July 3 Instagram post. "So for all these people still f--king around selling and buying this s--t , my son is gone forever."

Leandro was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a New York City residence around 2:20 p.m. local time July 2, a spokesperson for the NYPD told E! News. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that evening, Drena confirmed the death her "beautiful sweet angel," writing in a tribute to Leandro on Instagram.

"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," the 51-year-old, who shared Leandro with artist Carlos Mare, wrote. "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."