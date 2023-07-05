Why Beyoncé Just Canceled an Upcoming Stop on Her Renaissance Tour

Though souls will stay intact, this news may break some fans' hearts.
Beyoncé will no longer be making a stop Pittsburgh on her Renaissance World Tour next month, with the concert's venue confirming that the show has been canceled.
"Due to production logistics and scheduling issues," Acrisure Stadium tweeted on July 5, "unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place. Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase."
The "Break My Soul" singer has not yet commented on the cancelation, and reps for the artist have not returned E! News' request for comment.
The Pittsburgh show has already been removed from Beyoncé's tour website, which now shows the singer performing in Boston on August 1 and then going to directly to Washington D.C. for two shows on August 5 and 6.
Pittsburgh was to be one of many stops on the U.S. leg of Queen Bey's worldwide Renaissance tour, which kicked off in May in Stockholm, Sweden.
And while there are sure to be countless iconic moments throughout the entire tour, some fans have already been lucky enough to see an special guest performer: Beyonce and Jay-Z's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter.
The 11-year-old took to the stage alongside her mom, as seen in footage captured by a fan at the May 26 Paris stop on the Renaissance tour. And despite it being the first time she got onstage during this tour, Blue Ivy didn't miss a beat.
In the video she can be seen in a sparkly silver outfit, matching her mom, and dancing while Beyoncé sang to "My Power" from The Lion King: The Gift, the 2019 album that accompanied the live-action Disney movie. Blue was then given a moment in the spotlight all to herself, strutting down the stage and leading Beyoncé's dance crew behind her.
Of course, with parents like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blue's talents shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. And one person who is proud of everything she has accomplished is her grandmother, Tina Knowles.
"You can sing dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act , play the piano ! I could go on and on," Tina wrote in honor of Blue Ivy's 11th birthday in January. "Because there's really nothing that you can't do .You are funny and beautiful and graceful , Kind , and so smart. I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!"