Why Beyoncé Just Canceled an Upcoming Stop on Her Renaissance Tour

Though souls will stay intact, this news may break some fans' hearts.

Beyoncé will no longer be making a stop Pittsburgh on her Renaissance World Tour next month, with the concert's venue confirming that the show has been canceled.

"Due to production logistics and scheduling issues," Acrisure Stadium tweeted on July 5, "unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place. Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase."

The "Break My Soul" singer has not yet commented on the cancelation, and reps for the artist have not returned E! News' request for comment.

The Pittsburgh show has already been removed from Beyoncé's tour website, which now shows the singer performing in Boston on August 1 and then going to directly to Washington D.C. for two shows on August 5 and 6.