How to Watch the 2023 Emmy Nominations

TV's biggest night of the year is almost here.

Nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards will be announced on Wednesday, July 12, and we have all the details on how you can tune in to see if your television obsessions will be up for top trophies during the Sept. 18 ceremony.

From critically acclaimed series like Succession, The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary to fan-favorites like The Bear, The Last of Us, Ted Lasso and Yellowjackets, this year's list of nominees is sure to be packed with television's biggest stars and most talked-about shows. Plus, don't count out reality TV hits like Top Chef, RuPaul's Drag Race and Vanderpump Rules, which had an especially successful season 10 thanks to the cheating controversy that rocked the world, Scandoval.

Read on for everything you need to know about the nominations event for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

When will the Emmy nominations be announced?

Wednesday, July 12, at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

Who will be announcing the nominees?

Emmy-nominated actress and Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma will announce the nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards.