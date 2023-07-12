How to Watch the 2023 Emmy Nominations

Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday, July 12. Find out who is announcing and when and where to watch the event ahead of TV's biggest night.

By Brett Malec Jul 12, 2023 10:00 AMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsEmmysCelebrities
Watch: Abbott Elementary Cast in the GLAMBOT at 2022 Emmys

TV's biggest night of the year is almost here.

Nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards will be announced on Wednesday, July 12, and we have all the details on how you can tune in to see if your television obsessions will be up for top trophies during the Sept. 18 ceremony.

From critically acclaimed series like Succession, The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary to fan-favorites like The Bear, The Last of Us, Ted Lasso and Yellowjackets, this year's list of nominees is sure to be packed with television's biggest stars and most talked-about shows. Plus, don't count out reality TV hits like Top Chef, RuPaul's Drag Race and Vanderpump Rules, which had an especially successful season 10 thanks to the cheating controversy that rocked the world, Scandoval.

Read on for everything you need to know about the nominations event for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. 

When will the Emmy nominations be announced?

Wednesday, July 12, at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

Who will be announcing the nominees?

Emmy-nominated actress and Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma will announce the nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide

How can I watch the nominations announcement?

You can watch this year's nominations ceremony by livestreaming the program on the Television Academy's official website at Emmys.com. The livestream will also be broadcasted on YouTube.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

How are the nominees chosen? 

According to the Television Academy, awards are split into three categories: program, performer and individual achievement. All 16,000 voting members decide on the honors that fall under "program," such as Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Television Movie, while specific peer groups vote on the other two categories. "Performer" encompasses Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Guest Actor, and so on, while "individual achievement" pertains to directing, writing and other areas.

When are the 2023 Emmys? 

The 2023 Emmy Awards will air on Fox Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Los Angeles.

Keep reading to relive the best Emmys red carpet moments ever.

Trending Stories

1

Larsa Pippen Reacts to Michael Jordan's Comment on Romance With Marcus

2

One Tree Hill’s Bethany Joy Lenz Spent 10 Years in a Cult

3

Zayn Malik Shares Insight Into Fatherhood Journey in Rare Interview

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy

Hello yellow! The Queen's Gambit actress glowed in her bright Dior dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the 2021 award show. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo

Who says you have to wear a dress? The Grey's Anatomy star switched things up in 2021 by wearing an Elie Saab black velvet jumpsuit with crystal embroidery. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Zendaya

The Euphoria star took the red carpet by storm for the 2019 ceremony. From the vibrant emerald green hue to the sheer corset bodice, her custom Vera Wang dress was one to remember.

Jim Smeal/WireImage
Angelina Jolie

A total stunner! The actress made a grand entrance at the 1998 star-studded ceremony with this body-hugging blush gown.

Getty Images
Joan Collins

Known for her ~extra~ glamorous fashion sense, the Dynasty star brought the drama to the 1987 awards ceremony with this red-hot gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us actress shined as bright as the cameras in this shimmery off-the-shoulder gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish star showed up and showed out in this hot pink Valentino Haute Couture gown.

John Shearer/WireImage
Priyanka Chopra

The actress was a vision in white as she graced the red carpet in a dreamy custom-made Balmain gown.

John Shearer/WireImage
Viola Davis

Orange you glad the legendary star added a pop of color to the 2017 Emmys? The answer is yes.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Michelle Dockery

The 2018 Emmy winner brought whimsy and magic to the star-studded ceremony with a baby blue number by Carolina Herrera.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Keri Russell

The Hollywood star sizzled in a sexy feathered black dress at the 2018 Emmys.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
January Jones

This figure-flattering Versace peplum stole the show at the 2009 Emmys. While the dress had a futuristic feel, it still has classic details that make it timeless. 

J. Merritt/Getty Images
Claire Foy

Sometimes less is more. And in this case, it worked with Claire's ultra-chic black jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta.

Getty Images
Rue McClanahan

All that glitters is gold and Rue proved it with a glitzy design at the 1990 Emmys.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Regina King

King lit up the 2018 awards show with her highlighter-green Christian Siriano gown.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kim Cattrall

The Sex and the City star sparkled in a daring and dazzling cut-out dress at the 2003 event.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

Talk about red-hot. The Vampire Diaries alum knocked 'em dead with a fiery strapless Donna Karan number in 2011.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star made a statement in a custom yellow Vera Wang dress at the 2016 Emmys.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Issa Rae

Looking like a modern-day Cinderella, the Insecure star turned heads in a bedazzled baby blue jumpsuit by Vera Wang. "There are 3,000 crystals on my dress right now. I was like, are you serious right now," she told E! News

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star dropped jaws with her wildly colorful Brandon Maxwell design.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay

The director glistened and glimmered on the red carpet in her Reem Acra gown at the 2019 Emmys.

Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The actress wore a  show-stopping design to the 1995 awards ceremony with this little (daring) black dress, which featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Jennie Garth

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress brought all the drama to the 1995 Emmys with her audacious black design, which she perfectly paired with long satin gloves and strappy heels.

Instagram
Zendaya

The actress, who made history at the 2020 Emmys, oozed with glamour in an Armani creation that was reminiscent of the Swinging Sixties.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star graced the red carpet in a regal black dress that she paired with a statement-making necklace.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Allison Janney

Purple is rarely seen on the red carpet, but the award-winning actress made it looks oh-so-good.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Jessica Biel

The Sinner star looked angelic in a white Ralph & Russo creation at the 2018 awards ceremony.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lady Gaga

The songstress stopped traffic when she arrived to the 2015 Emmys in a simple, yet striking black dress by Brandon Maxwell.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

The Pattern beauty founder sparkled from head to toe in a silver sequins and feathered Chanel dress.

Getty Images
Tatyana Ali

Now, this is how you rock a halter dress on the red carpet! The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress was a vision in white at the 1995 Emmys.

photos
View More Photos From Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys
Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Larsa Pippen Reacts to Michael Jordan's Comment on Romance With Marcus

2

One Tree Hill’s Bethany Joy Lenz Spent 10 Years in a Cult

3

Zayn Malik Shares Insight Into Fatherhood Journey in Rare Interview

4

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Bares Baby Bump in Leopard Bikini

5
Exclusive

School Is Back In Session: All About The Upcoming 90210 Reunion