Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Baby Boy Tatum in Full Summer Mode

Khloe Kardashian's baby boy is enjoying a slice of summer.
The Good American founder shared a peek into her Fourth of July celebration with her and ex Tristan Thompson's son Tatum. In the July 4 Instagram Story, the 11-month-old sat in front of a fruit platter—which included raspberries, blueberries and whipped cream—shaped to resemble the American flag.
A strawberry laid in front of Tatum's feet as he appeared to be eating a piece of watermelon. Khloe kept Tatum's face hidden in the shot, but gave followers a glimpse at his festive fit, which consisted of red swim trunks and a white sun hat.
The Kardashians star also shared pictures of a ball pit that had been filled with red, white and blue balloons for Tatum.
The fun celebration comes a month after Khloe gave fans an update on Tatum's nickname—or lack there of.
"Tatum's good," Kris Jenner told Khloe on the June 10 episode of The Kardashians. "We could call him Tate. Everybody's gonna call him Tate."
However, the nickname wasn't appealing to the 38-year-old—who confirmed her son's name during the season three premiere of the reality show—and she swiftly responded, to her mom, "No, never gonna happen."
And what Khloe says goes, as it took her a long time to find the perfect name for her little one, who she welcomed via surrogate in July 2022. As for the reasoning behind the drawn out search?
"I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," she explained on the Jennifer Hudson Show in April. "At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out.
However, after finding a name she loves, Khloe is focused on forming a deep connection with Tatum, which she admits is taking longer to do than when her daughter True Thompson, 5—who she also shares with Tristan—was born.
"With True, it took me a couple days to be like, 'OK, this is my daughter,' and I was super into it—but just days," Khloe said on the Hulu show. "But with him, it's taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don't have that complete bond. But you know, so many say it takes time."
But these days, it seems Khloe is basking in life as a mom of two, as she captured her little one's first Fourth of July.