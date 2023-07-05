Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Baby Boy Tatum in Full Summer Mode

Khloe Kardashian shared a look into her Fourth of July plans with a sweet snap of her and Tristan Thompson's son Tatum enjoying watermelon from a celebratory platter.

By Alexandra Bellusci Jul 05, 2023 9:15 PMTags
Khloe Kardashian's baby boy is enjoying a slice of summer.

The Good American founder shared a peek into her Fourth of July celebration with her and ex Tristan Thompson's son Tatum. In the July 4 Instagram Story, the 11-month-old sat in front of a fruit platter—which included raspberries, blueberries and whipped cream—shaped to resemble the American flag.

A strawberry laid in front of Tatum's feet as he appeared to be eating a piece of watermelon. Khloe kept Tatum's face hidden in the shot, but gave followers a glimpse at his festive fit, which consisted of red swim trunks and a white sun hat. 

The Kardashians star also shared pictures of a ball pit that had been filled with red, white and blue balloons for Tatum.

The fun celebration comes a month after Khloe gave fans an update on Tatum's nickname—or lack there of.

"Tatum's good," Kris Jenner told Khloe on the June 10 episode of The Kardashians. "We could call him Tate. Everybody's gonna call him Tate."

However, the nickname wasn't appealing to the 38-year-old—who confirmed her son's name during the season three premiere of the reality show—and she swiftly responded, to her mom, "No, never gonna happen."

And what Khloe says goes, as it took her a long time to find the perfect name for her little one, who she welcomed via surrogate in July 2022. As for the reasoning behind the drawn out search?

"I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," she explained on the Jennifer Hudson Show in April. "At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out.

However, after finding a name she loves, Khloe is focused on forming a deep connection with Tatum, which she admits is taking longer to do than when her daughter True Thompson, 5—who she also shares with Tristan—was born.

"With True, it took me a couple days to be like, 'OK, this is my daughter,' and I was super into it—but just days," Khloe said on the Hulu show. "But with him, it's taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don't have that complete bond. But you know, so many say it takes time."

But these days, it seems Khloe is basking in life as a mom of two, as she captured her little one's first Fourth of July. And to see more stars celebrate the holiday, keep scrolling.

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star shared a glimpse at her on-theme set up for the holiday, which included an array of water balloons, party favors and snacks.

Khloe Kardashian & Son Tatum

She also posted a glimpse of her and Tristan Thompson's baby boy Tatum enjoying some fresh watermelon.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

The couple was among those who attended Michael Rubin's star-studded Hamptons holiday party over the weekend.

Travis Scott

The "Sicko Mode" rapper was also front and center at the soiree in The Hamptons over the weekend.

Jay-Z

Also in attendance at the bash? None other than Jay-Z.

Tina Knowles & Kelly Rowland

A family affair! Tina Knowles and Kelly Rowland were among those spotted at the all-white celebration in The Hamptons.

Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect alum shared a glimpse at her time at the happiest place on Earth, writing in an Instagram post, "Happy 4th July! Love spending it with these characters! And America really is the BEST when it comes to entertainment!"

Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai

The Vanderpump Rules star and her new man partied the night away with pals at Santa Monica hot-spot Elephante.

Lindsay Lohan

The pregnant Mean Girls alum shared a celebratory message on the Fourth of July, writing in an Instagram Stories post, "Have fun and stay safe."

Andy Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live host shared a peek at time spent with kids Ben, 4, and Lucy, 14 months.

Jimmy Fallon

The late-night talk show host shared a rare family photo featuring his wife Nancy and their two daughters Winnie, 9, and Frances, 8, ahead of the holiday, captioning his Instagram post, "I agreed to take this photo only if I could stand on the dry side of the dock. Happy 2nd of July!"

Michelle Obama

The former First Lady not only shared a shoutout in honor of the holiday, but she also celebrated daughter Malia's birthday, who turned 25. "Happy birthday, Malia!" she captioned a throwback photo posted to Instagram of her holding her daughter as a baby. "I feel so lucky to be your mom and to be able to watch you become the wonderful young woman you are today. Love you so much!"

Alec Baldwin

The 30 Rock alum shared a photo of a Spider-Man toy lodged within a slice of fruit to social media, writing, "Everyone loves watermelon around here. Happy 4th!!!"

Michael Douglas

The Academy Award winner celebrated the holiday by sharing a clip of himself on Instagram, writing, "Happy 247th Independence Day to you all! Have a happy one, just remember what we are celebrating!"

