Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Baby Boy Tatum in Full Summer Mode

Khloe Kardashian's baby boy is enjoying a slice of summer.

The Good American founder shared a peek into her Fourth of July celebration with her and ex Tristan Thompson's son Tatum. In the July 4 Instagram Story, the 11-month-old sat in front of a fruit platter—which included raspberries, blueberries and whipped cream—shaped to resemble the American flag.

A strawberry laid in front of Tatum's feet as he appeared to be eating a piece of watermelon. Khloe kept Tatum's face hidden in the shot, but gave followers a glimpse at his festive fit, which consisted of red swim trunks and a white sun hat.

The Kardashians star also shared pictures of a ball pit that had been filled with red, white and blue balloons for Tatum.

The fun celebration comes a month after Khloe gave fans an update on Tatum's nickname—or lack there of.

"Tatum's good," Kris Jenner told Khloe on the June 10 episode of The Kardashians. "We could call him Tate. Everybody's gonna call him Tate."