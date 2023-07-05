Daniel Radcliffe Shares Rare Insight Into His Magical New Chapter as a Dad

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe PRAISES Partner Erin Darke After Welcoming Baby Boy

Daniel Radcliffe isn't keeping his excitement over becoming a new dad in a chamber of secrets.

On the contrary, the Harry Potter alum, who welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Erin Darke earlier this year, recently offered some insight into his first few months of fatherhood.

"It's a crazy thing, but it's also really beautiful," Daniel told E! News' Francesca Amiker about parenthood. "Watching my girlfriend become a mum is really the most incredible, beautiful thing to be witness to. So, it's great."

The actor's rep confirmed to E! News in April that the longtime couple's bundle of joy had recently arrived. And while the private pair have yet to reveal the little one's name, Daniel did open up about some of their son's latest milestones.

"He's smiling and that's all I need," he continued. "Like, that's awesome. Some people have to wait a lot longer for that, so I'm really happy with that."