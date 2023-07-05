Daniel Radcliffe Shares Rare Insight Into His Magical New Chapter as a Dad

Daniel Radcliffe isn't keeping his excitement over becoming a new dad in a chamber of secrets.
On the contrary, the Harry Potter alum, who welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Erin Darke earlier this year, recently offered some insight into his first few months of fatherhood.
"It's a crazy thing, but it's also really beautiful," Daniel told E! News' Francesca Amiker about parenthood. "Watching my girlfriend become a mum is really the most incredible, beautiful thing to be witness to. So, it's great."
The actor's rep confirmed to E! News in April that the longtime couple's bundle of joy had recently arrived. And while the private pair have yet to reveal the little one's name, Daniel did open up about some of their son's latest milestones.
"He's smiling and that's all I need," he continued. "Like, that's awesome. Some people have to wait a lot longer for that, so I'm really happy with that."
And while Daniel is certainly excited about being a dad, this isn't the only role he's looking forward to exploring. In fact, he said fatherhood "hasn't changed anything" yet about the kind of acting parts he'd pursue.
"I'm sure I'm going to probably, for at least a few years, become a little more selective about how much I work just because I really enjoy spending time with him and I'd like to continue doing that," the 33-year-old admitted. "But obviously, I love my job and I'm not going to stop doing that."
For now, Daniel is focusing on his part in season four of Miracle Workers—also starring Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jon Bass and Karan Soni—which premieres on TBS July 10.
"Definitely in terms of sex and violence, there's more of that than there has been before. But it's a TV show. It's all very light, and it's very comedic," he said. "Geraldine and I's first scene together is our 'meet-cute' where she is playing a warlord and I am playing a road warrior who meet and immediately engage in physical combat before falling pretty instantly in love with each other."
Daniel added, "One of the main differences in the show from past years is that me and Geraldine's characters are together from the beginning, and it's less about 'will they, won't they?' It's about being in a relationship, and being married, and considering kids just set against the background of the world of Mad Max."