Amazon Prime Day Early Tech Deals: Save on Kindle, Fire Tablet, Ring Doorbell, Smart Televisions and More

Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts on July 11, but there are already so many great deals on Alexa devices, Fire TV Sticks, and more great devices.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 06, 2023 10:00 AMTags
E! Insider Shop, Amazon Device DealsPeopleImages/ Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're counting down until Amazon Prime Day 2023, join the club. This the most highly anticipated sale of the year with unbelievable deals on home, tech, fashion, and beauty items. The two-day sale does not officially start until July 11, 2023. However, you can start saving with some unbelievable discounts on Amazon devices.

If you've wanted an Amazon Fire Tablet, you can get one for 45% off, just in time for some summer reading. Upgrade your living room an Insignia smart TV for just $80. If you want to ditch your cable plan, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is on sale for $25. 

Let's check out the must-shop deals for major pre-Prime Day savings on these Amazon devices.

Early Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices

INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

If you're looking for an amazing TV at a great price point, this one from Insignia is amazing. This smart TV supports Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube and it has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$150
$80
Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)

The Fire TV Stick is an affordable option if you want to enjoy fast streaming in HD. It's easy to set up and stays hidden behind your TV. You can stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus there are millions of songs you can listen to. This is also great for live TV, including subscriptions for SLING TV and YouTube TV.

It has 106,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$55
$25
Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle Including Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition - WIFI, Without Ads, Amazon Leather Cover, and Wireless Charging Dock

Bring your library anywhere you go with the Kindle. It's lightweight, has a great battery life and it's the most convenient device for reading. This bundle includes a leather case in the color of your choice and a charging dock.

$265
$168
Amazon

Echo Show 8- HD Smart Display with Alexa and 13 MP camera

Use the Echo Show as a smart home device that's voice control compatible. You can use this to control security cameras, lights, and thermostats. The Echo Show is also great to enjoy movies, TV shows, and podcasts. This has 57,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$180
$60
Amazon

Amazon 5W USB Official OEM Charger and Power Adapter

This power adaptor was designed with Fire devices in mind, but it's compatible with most devices. It's a customer favorite with 28,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$20
$10
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet has 13 hours of battery life, so you can enjoy Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, Prime Video, Zoom, and more of your favorite apps with ease. This device has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$100
$55
Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell - 1080P HD Video, Improved Motion Detection, Easy Installation

Feel secure at home with this Ring Video Doorbell which has a surveillance camera, motion detector, and you can see or speak to anyone through your phone or tablet. It has 131,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$100
$55
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Don't miss this 75% discount on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV. It has Alexa technology, crisp sound, unbelievable picture quality, and 17,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$400
$99
Amazon

While you're shopping, don't miss this $200 Dyson vacuum discount.

