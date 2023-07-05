Rosie O'Donnell Shares Update on Madonna After Hospitalization

Watch : Madonna Hospitalized in the ICU With “Serious Bacterial Infection”

Madonna is continuing on her road to recovery following her health scare.

Rosie O'Donnell recently gave an update on how her longtime friend and A League of Their Own costar is doing after her hospitalization.

After sharing a photo of a TV screen showing Madonna as "All the Way" Mae Mordabito and herself as Doris Murphy in a scene from the 1992 film on her Instagram July 2, O'Donnell responded to fans who expressed concern about Madonna.

"She's good," she said. "She is recovering at home — she is very strong in general."

O'Donnell's update comes days after Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary in a June 28 Instagram statement that on June 24, "Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection," which led to a several days-long stay in an ICU.

"Her health is improving, however she is under medical care," he wrote. "A full recovery is expected."

The following day, a source told E! News that Madonna, 64, "is home and feeling better."