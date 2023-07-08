You Won't Be Able to Handle Penelope Disick's Cutest Pics

Watch : Penelope Disick Does Her Best Influencer Voice on TikTok

If it feels like hardly a day goes by without a Kardashian celebrating a birthday…you're not far off.

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's daughter, Penelope Disick—one of Kris Jenner's 12-and-counting grandchildren—is officially turning 11 on July 8. The family marked Penelope's big day last year with an epic pink-themed pool party last year, so surely something just as fun is in store. But in the meantime, there's been plenty of cause for celebration this summer: Penelope and her brothers are set to welcome another sibling as Kourtney and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together, and they recently revealed it's going to be a boy joining Penelope and brothers Mason Disick, 13, and Reign Disick, 8, as well as Travis' kids Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, in the family fold.

Surrounded by brothers, P is definitely a daddy's girl, with Scott regularly sharing snaps of their sweetest moments on Instagram and sharing snaps of their sweetest moments. And Penelope—or "Pinop," as her father calls her—has had plenty of mommy-and-me memories, including Kourtney taking her for her first haircut at 6 years old and the pair often rocking matching outfits. Plus, Penelope and her cousin North West have garnered quite the social media following, thanks to their viral TikTok videos and makeup skills.