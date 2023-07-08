You Won't Be Able to Handle Penelope Disick's Cutest Pics

To celebrate Penelope Disick's 11th birthday, we're looking back on the cutest photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter.

By Tierney Bricker Jul 08, 2023 7:00 AMTags
If it feels like hardly a day goes by without a Kardashian celebrating a birthday…you're not far off.

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's daughter, Penelope Disick—one of Kris Jenner's 12-and-counting grandchildren—is officially turning 11 on July 8. The family marked Penelope's big day last year with an epic pink-themed pool party last year, so surely something just as fun is in store. But in the meantime, there's been plenty of cause for celebration this summer: Penelope and her brothers are set to welcome another sibling as Kourtney and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together, and they recently revealed it's going to be a boy joining Penelope and brothers Mason Disick, 13, and Reign Disick, 8, as well as Travis' kids Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, in the family fold.

Surrounded by brothers, P is definitely a daddy's girl, with Scott regularly sharing snaps of their sweetest moments on Instagram and sharing snaps of their sweetest moments. And Penelope—or "Pinop," as her father calls her—has had plenty of mommy-and-me memories, including Kourtney taking her for her first haircut at 6 years old and the pair often rocking matching outfits. Plus, Penelope and her cousin North West have garnered quite the social media following, thanks to their viral TikTok videos and makeup skills. 

Inside Penelope Disick's 10th Birthday Party

In honor of Penelope's 11th birthday, look back on all of her cutest pics:

Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Chilling on the Lake

Kourtney shared pics of her and Penelope's fun day out on the lake on Instagram, captioned with a single pink heart emoji.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

The mother-daughter duo sported matching pink bathing suits during their family lake trip in August.

Instagram
Miss P

"My little blessing above all," Scott wrote on Instagram June 5. "2 top it off she's wearing a t shirt I made for her. Love this girl."

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Fun Night Out

Scott shared a pic from his fun night out with Mason, Penelope and family friends on May 24, captioned, "Got my crew with me."

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
All Grown Up

"My little girl is getting so big I can't take it," Scott captioned this sweet photo of him and Penelope.

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Daddy's Girl

Scott shared another sweet photo with his daughter on May 24, this time giving her a loving kiss on the head.

 

Instagram
Happy New Year

Kourtney shared a sweet pic of Reign and Penelope looking out on to the sunset to ring in the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022. 

TikTok
TikTok Transformation

Penelope unveiled a bright red hairstyle just in time for 2022 on TikTok.

Instagram
Happy Halloween

Penelope dressed up as Cher Horowitz from the 1995 film Clueless this Halloween, and the costume is so great, we can practically hear her saying, "Ugh, as if!"

Instagram
Seeing Double

Scott shared a sweet pic of Penelope with her reflection in the background as she grabbed an Hermés blanket below deck. "Boat day with pinop," the father of three captioned on Sept. 12. 

Instagram
Daddy's "Angel"

"My angel pie," Scott shared on Sept. 12 as P took the wheel.

Instagram
Boat Girl

"Let's go pino," Scott captioned on Sept. 12 as Penelope helped steer the boat. 

Instagram
Sound Asleep

Scott called his daughter "my little angel" while sharing this sweet snapshot of P peacefully sleeping.

Instagram
Punk Princess

Penelope showed off her new punk aesthetic with dyed red hair on Aug. 26. Kourtney captioned the snapshot with a series of matching red emojis, ranging from hearts to peppers to watermelon. 

Instagram
Dye-ing For a New 'Do

Kourtney shared an Instagram Story of Penelope getting her hair dyed red on Aug. 26, as fans made comparisons to The Little Mermaid.

Instagram
Chef P

Scott Disick posted a photo of his daughter wearing some stylish shades while cooking with onions.

Instagram
Giddy Up!

Penelope masters horseback riding on Aug. 3. "Yeah pinop," Scott captioned on Instagram Stories.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Father-Daughter Time

Scott cuddled up with daughter "P" in an orange Hermès blanket while on a yacht on July 25. 

Instagram / Scott Disick
Stars & Stripes

Keeping Up With the Kardashians mini star Penelope looked adorable in a striped swimsuit while on a boat. "Pinop," dad Scott captioned the cute pic on July 25. 

Instagram
Flying High

Penelope looked right at home on a private jet with dad Scott. "Cool girl," he captioned a pic of her lounging in a green tee and pink sweatpants. 

Instagram
Messy Hair, Don't Care

Penelope showed off her windswept hair while on a boat with dad Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Tag Team

Penelope, Reign and Mason played tag on the beach on July 18. 

Instagram
Family Outing

Penelope posed next to a grinning Reign and family friends during lunch on July 18. 

Instagram
Lunch Love

The daddy-daughter duo share some love during a "lunch date" in July 2021.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Here's proof that Penelope is dad Scott's mirror image! Scott shared this sweet pic of birthday girl Penelope on her ninth birthday. "My life my love my everything," Scott captioned on July 8. "You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you so much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!"

Instagram
Rocker Chick

"My birthday girl!" Kourtney gushed on Instagram. "My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you."

Instagram
Proud Auntie

"just like that…. She's NINE," Khloe shared with a precious selfie on P's ninth birthday.

Instagram
On the Go

"Driving miss poosh," Scott wrote in April 2021.

Instagram
Behind the Wheel

Look out, Calabasas!

Instagram
Sunlit Selfie

Scott and his "peep."

