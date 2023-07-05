You Won't Believe How Much Gymnast Olivia Dunne Got Paid for One Social Media Post

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

Olivia Dunne's social media routine has earned her straight 10s.

The gymnast recently revealed the most she's ever earned for a sponsored social media post.

"I usually don't ever talk about money," Olivia shared on the July 1 episode of the Full Send podcast. "I would say it's six figures."

However, after host Kyle Forgeard pushed for her to be more specific on what six figures actually meant and suggested a ball-park range, the 20-year-old admitted it was over $500,000.

"Yeah, I'm very fortunate," she continued. "I mean, it's just crazy to me."

Olivia also shared some insight into how she chooses her brand deals, noting during the podcast that she "doesn't just sell anything to followers for a paycheck. She added that she only says yes to these deals when it "feels right."

And although the Louisiana State University athlete had been active on social media just for fun since she was little, in July 2021, the NCAA had agreed to the new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy, which allows student-athletes to accept sponsorship deals. This, in turn, lead to Olivia becoming the top-earning NCAA female athlete.