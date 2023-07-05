Cardi B's Head-Turning Paris Fashion Week Looks Will Please You

Watch : Cardi B Shares Glimpse at Family Life in New Video

In the City of Light, Cardi B's style is shining bright.

The "Bodack Yellow" rapper has recently turned the streets of Paris into her own personal runway with a number of show-stopping looks. But fans wouldn't expect anything less from the 30-year-old, especially during an occasion such as Paris Fashion Week.

Case in point? While attending Schiaparelli's fall/winter 2023/2024 haute couture collection on July 3, Cardi turned heads in a black strapless gown that featured a curve-hugging silhouette in velvet fabric and sparkly gold embellishments. She paired the look with a larger-than-life feathered coat, gold ear-shaped earrings with pearl bangles and a black velvet headpiece.

Later that day, she made a fabulous outfit change for Thom Browne's show, wearing a custom co-ord set from the brand.

The tailored two-piece—made out of a tweed material—included red, white and blue plaid stripes and consisted of a plunging blazer top and midi-skirt. She accessorized with white pointed-toe heels and a giant gold fascinator that wrapped around her hair and veiled her eyes.