1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares Tearful Update After Husband Caleb Willingham's Death

Watch : 1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Mourns Death of Husband Caleb

Tammy Slaton is mourning the loss of her husband Caleb Willingham.

Days after the 1000-Lb. Sisters star confirmed the 40-year-old's passing, Tammy is opening up about her grief journey.

"I hate getting on here and letting everyone see me like this," she tearfully began her July 2 TikTok video, which she shared in response to a message of support from a fan. "Having stages of grief."

Speaking to her and Caleb's relationship, she continued, "Yeah we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do. I miss him like crazy."

The 36-year-old also took a moment to thank everyone for their support. However, as she noted, "We're not going to get into the details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but it's really personal."

"I'm aware he's looking down at me," she concluded. "You know, he's not in any pain anymore. I know he's in a better place. Again, thank you all, and I love you from the bottom of my heart. And believe it or not, he really loved you all, too."