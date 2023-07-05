1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares Tearful Update After Husband Caleb Willingham's Death

Tammy Slaton is mourning the loss of her husband Caleb Willingham.
Days after the 1000-Lb. Sisters star confirmed the 40-year-old's passing, Tammy is opening up about her grief journey.
"I hate getting on here and letting everyone see me like this," she tearfully began her July 2 TikTok video, which she shared in response to a message of support from a fan. "Having stages of grief."
Speaking to her and Caleb's relationship, she continued, "Yeah we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do. I miss him like crazy."
The 36-year-old also took a moment to thank everyone for their support. However, as she noted, "We're not going to get into the details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but it's really personal."
"I'm aware he's looking down at me," she concluded. "You know, he's not in any pain anymore. I know he's in a better place. Again, thank you all, and I love you from the bottom of my heart. And believe it or not, he really loved you all, too."
Tammy and Caleb met last year while they were both undergoing weight loss rehab at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. Caleb proposed in the facility's parking lot in October and the two were married in a small wedding onsite in November, all of which was documented in the season four finale of 1000-Lb Sisters, which aired in March.
Following news of Caleb's death, TLC—the home network of the reality show—shared a statement with E! News. "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham's passing," the message began. "Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time."
In her own tribute to her husband, Tammy wrote on Instagram, "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."
She also spoke further on Caleb's passing in a statement to People. "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly," she said. "When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me."