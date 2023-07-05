Why Jennifer Lopez Is Defending Her New Alcohol Brand

Watch : Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna & More SIZZLE in Summer's Hottest Fashion

The idea that Jennifer Lopez doesn't drink alcohol is old-fashioned.

The multi-hyphenate, who launched her cocktail brand Delola in April, recently addressed fans' critiques after many pointed out that she's been known to not imbibe.

"I know that a lot of people have been talking about, 'Oh, she doesn't even drink, what's she doing with a cocktail line?'" Jennifer said in a July 4 Instagram video. "To tell you the truth, that was true for a long time—I didn't drink."

J.Lo explained that within the last 10 to 15 years, she changed her stance on alcohol.

"I do enjoy the occasional cocktail," she continued. "I do drink responsibly, I don't drink to get s--t-faced. I drink to be social and have a nice time."

As for why the Hustlers actress decided to come out with her own alcohol line? She put it simply: "Like anything else in my life, I created it myself [to] fit my lifestyle to drink, the way that I would drink–the way Jennifer drinks."