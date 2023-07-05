Why Jennifer Lopez Is Defending Her New Alcohol Brand

The idea that Jennifer Lopez doesn't drink alcohol is old-fashioned.
The multi-hyphenate, who launched her cocktail brand Delola in April, recently addressed fans' critiques after many pointed out that she's been known to not imbibe.
"I know that a lot of people have been talking about, 'Oh, she doesn't even drink, what's she doing with a cocktail line?'" Jennifer said in a July 4 Instagram video. "To tell you the truth, that was true for a long time—I didn't drink."
J.Lo explained that within the last 10 to 15 years, she changed her stance on alcohol.
"I do enjoy the occasional cocktail," she continued. "I do drink responsibly, I don't drink to get s--t-faced. I drink to be social and have a nice time."
As for why the Hustlers actress decided to come out with her own alcohol line? She put it simply: "Like anything else in my life, I created it myself [to] fit my lifestyle to drink, the way that I would drink–the way Jennifer drinks."
Back in April, when Jennifer first announced Delola, her Instagram followers questioned her new venture.
This is disappointing," one user commented at the time. "Why not create a NA brand considering you've been outspoken about the negative affects of alcohol and that you yourself don't drink? This feels so off-brand for you, genuinely curious why you're selling alcohol."
Another person wrote, "But you don't drink? So why would we buy alcohol from someone who doesn't even drink their product?"
Over the years, the JLO Beauty founder has shared her reasoning for trying to avoid alcohol in her diet.
"I think that ruins your skin," she told InStyle in 2015. "Of course, during celebratory toasts, everybody's like, 'You can't toast with water!' So I'll toast with alcohol and just take a sip."
A few years later, she maintained to the outlet that the key to her coveted glow was due to staying away from alcohol and caffeine. "I've taken care of myself," she said in a 2018 cover story, "and now it shows."