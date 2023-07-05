Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Finally Returns Home After Battle With Blood Infection in Hospital

Watch : Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Is Hospitalized

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith is on the mend.

A month after she shared she was admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles for an infection in her blood, the reality star is recovering at home.

"31 days later and I'm out!" Amanza wrote on her Instagram Stories July 4. "Learning how to use my new antibiotic machine that will be permanently hooked to me 24/7 for the next couple of weeks. #onthemend."

Alongside the update, the 46-year-old shared a video picture of herself on a couch looking cozy in a t-shirt and sweatpants, watching diligently while a masked woman demonstrated how to use the while a nurse held up an antibiotic machine.

A week before her discharge, Amanza gave followers some insight into her an update on her current progress.

"Getting stronger and can walk with a walker to the restroom and around the room a bit when my pain meds are allowing me to do so," she wrote on Instagram June 25 alongside clips of her in the hospital bed, using the walker and getting a CT scan. "Once we just get this pain under control I can possibly go home."