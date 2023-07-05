Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Finally Returns Home After Battle With Blood Infection in Hospital

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith is on the mend.
A month after she shared she was admitted to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles for an infection in her blood, the reality star is recovering at home.
"31 days later and I'm out!" Amanza wrote on her Instagram Stories July 4. "Learning how to use my new antibiotic machine that will be permanently hooked to me 24/7 for the next couple of weeks. #onthemend."
Alongside the update, the 46-year-old shared a video picture of herself on a couch looking cozy in a t-shirt and sweatpants, watching diligently while a masked woman demonstrated how to use the while a nurse held up an antibiotic machine.
A week before her discharge, Amanza gave followers some insight into her an update on her current progress.
"Getting stronger and can walk with a walker to the restroom and around the room a bit when my pain meds are allowing me to do so," she wrote on Instagram June 25 alongside clips of her in the hospital bed, using the walker and getting a CT scan. "Once we just get this pain under control I can possibly go home."
Amanza added, "Pray that this last scan is clear and this girl can possibly go home soon. Day 23 and ready to get out of here."
Giving a nod to followers who have been following along as she's shared updates, the interior designer concluded her post, "Thank you for all the continued thoughts and prayers."
Amanza's health journey first started back in June, after experiencing lower back pain.
"Over a month ago and all of this started I thought that I had a bulging disk or a slipped disc or something wrong with my lower back that was regular," she wrote on Instagram June 11 alongside footage of herself getting treatment. "I laid in pain in my house for several days. I cried. I took Tylenol. I went to urgent care."
Then after an MRI and CT scan, the mom of two was advised to head to the hospital.
"I came to Cedar Sinai last Friday thinking that I was going to get another scan on my back and then go home. Instead, I was admitted and they immediately started testing me for things in my blood," Amanza continued. "Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused, a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it's called osteomyelitis."
Shortly after, she headed into surgery to have portions of the infection removed from her spine.
"The surgery went well," she said in an Instagram Story video a few days later. "I'm back in my room, I've already gotten changed back in my comfy pajamas and I'm on the mend guys. So thank you for all the well-wishes and prayers."