These Secrets About Grease Are the Ones That You Want

Watch : John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John Reunite at "Grease" Celebration

If your chills are multiplying—well, for starters, maybe turn down the AC a notch.

But remembering that Grease came out 45 years ago could also be the culprit, in which case the only prescription is to tell you more about the enduring classic. The result should be a pleasant nostalgic glow, warm as a summer night, though side effects may include hopeless devotion and hallucinating that your guardian angel is Frankie Avalon.

In any case, the 1978 musical was an automatic, systematic and quite possibly hydromatic classic upon arrival and became the top-grossing movie of the year, burnin' up the box office to the tune of $160 million.

John Travolta told E! News in 2018 at a celebration for the film's 40th anniversary that the memory that stood out to him from that time was "meeting Olivia, beyond a shadow of a doubt." Olivia Newton-John, standing beside him, added, "John came to talk me into doing it, and that was a magical, magical day."