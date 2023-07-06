RHOC Star Gina Kirschenheiter’s CaraGala Skincare Line Is One You’ll Actually Use

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

"Let's keep it real. Let's keep it basic." So says Gina Kirschenheiter of the driving force behind CaraGala, her innovative, versatile, and intentionally crafted skincare line. Designed to give all skin types the best possible care from home — something the Real Housewives of Orange County castmember, entrepreneur, podcaster, licensed Real Estate agent, and mother felt she was lacking — CaraGala meets you where you are.

E! talked to Gina about the driving force behind CaraGala, her commitment to authenticity, and why you won't find a toner in her complete skincare sets. (Spoiler alert: It's because, who has the time for toners anymore?)

E!: First, I just want to make sure I'm pronouncing it correctly. Is the brand CaraGala, or CaaahraGala?

I'm actually not too particular about that! I actually came up with the name is because Cara Cara is a type of orange and Galais a type of apple. So for me, it represents Orange County and New York together.

E!: Tell me a little bit more about CaraGala.

We have a full line of skin care products that are easy and time-saving. I need very easy. That's what I like! Let's be realistic, here: When you're investing in [most] skincare regimens, they're not cheap, and the only way they work is if you keep using them. I wanted products that real women would benefit from, even when they're busy.

