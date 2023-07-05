See the Moment Meghan Trainor's Son Riley Met His Baby Brother

We're all about this sibling bond.
Just a few hours after Meghan Trainor announced that she and husband Daryl Sabara had welcomed their second son Barry, the singer shared a TikTok showing the sweet moment their newborn met his big brother Riley, 2.
In the July 4 video, the toddler greets a yawning Barry, who is nestled in a car seat, before cutting to a clip showing Riley reaching out to hold the newborn in Daryl's arms as Meghan, 29, tells him, "That's your baby!"
Eventually, Riley does get to shower his baby brother with affection, holding Barry while sitting on a couch and later caress his face while the infant lies in his swing.
Yay Riley!" Meghan cooed from behind the camera. "You did it!"
The "Mother" singer also heaped praise over her eldest in the caption, writing, "Riley is so gentle, sweet and absolutely in love with his new best friend."
Earlier in the day on July 4, Meghan announced that her and Daryl's second son had arrived—on what she and the Spy Kids actor already consider to be a pretty poignant day.
"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," she wrote on Instagram. "He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!"
The singer, who also welcomed Riley via C-section—added, "Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."
@meghantrainor Barry Bruce Trainor was born on July 1st 2023 at 8lbs 7oz ???? Riley is so gentle, sweet, and absolutely in love with his new best friend ???? #csection #transversebaby #newborn ? Jacob and the Stone - Emile Mosseri
Meghan and Daryl, 31, announced her pregnancy in January on Today while also announcing her debut book Dear Future Mama. Just a few months later in April, the couple shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show a video of Riley helping to announce that their new baby is a boy.
"Cant wait for our family to grow," Meghan later wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself and her husband playing with Riley. "@darylsabara #29weekspregnant."
She also wrote on the clip, "So excited for Riley to have a baby brother."