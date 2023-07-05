Kathy Hilton Shares Cryptic Message Amid Sister Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Divorce Rumors

Watch : Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Rumors

Kathy Hilton is seemingly sharing her thoughts on sister Kyle Richards' marriage troubles.

After Kyle and husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky addressed rumors they are divorcing, her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star shared a cryptic message on Instagram.

"My mom once told me, 'Once you are matured, you will realise [sic] that silence is more powerful than proving your point,'" read a quote Kathy reshared to her Stories July 4. "And I felt that."

Kathy's post came hours after Kyle and Mauricio broke their silence on speculation they have broken up.

"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the Bravo stars shared in a joint Instagram post July 3. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

Kathy isn't the only person close to Kyle who has weighed in on the reality star's marriage woes. The Halloween Ends actress' longtime friend Bethenny Frankel has spoken out in support of Kyle and Mauricio.