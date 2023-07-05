Kathy Hilton Shares Cryptic Message Amid Sister Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Divorce Rumors

Kathy Hilton is seemingly sharing her thoughts on sister Kyle Richards' marriage troubles.
After Kyle and husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky addressed rumors they are divorcing, her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star shared a cryptic message on Instagram.
"My mom once told me, 'Once you are matured, you will realise [sic] that silence is more powerful than proving your point,'" read a quote Kathy reshared to her Stories July 4. "And I felt that."
Kathy's post came hours after Kyle and Mauricio broke their silence on speculation they have broken up.
"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the Bravo stars shared in a joint Instagram post July 3. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
Kathy isn't the only person close to Kyle who has weighed in on the reality star's marriage woes. The Halloween Ends actress' longtime friend Bethenny Frankel has spoken out in support of Kyle and Mauricio.
"Kyle and Mauricio have been together three decades," The Real Housewives of New York City alum said in a July 4 TikTok video. "They have raised four beautiful children. Relationships are hard in any situation, but, not to mention the entertainment industry and the jaded town of Beverly Hills. They have had a remarkable relationship, a partnership, a family."
"What an accomplishment to be together for that long regardless of what they decide to do with their lives now," Bethenny continued. "It's honestly so admirable and something to be respected and cherished that a couple would be together for three decades. I'm Team Kyle and Mauricio together, apart and happy or whatever they choose to do with their beautiful family."
Amid the split speculation, Kyle and Mauricio put on a united front while celebrating the Fourth of July holiday together with daughters Alexia, 27, and Portia, 15, in Aspen. (The couple are also parents to daughter Sophia, 23, in addition to Farrah Brittany, 34, from Kyle's first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.)
"Happy Independence Day," Mauricio captioned snapshots of the group watching a parade. "Hope everyone is having a great day."
