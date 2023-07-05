Kyra Sedgwick Serves Up the Secret Recipe to Her and Kevin Bacon's 35-Year Marriage

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's marriage has been cooking for almost 35 years and according to the actress, there could be a tasty reason.
"Sometimes there's sparks," Kyra exclusively told E! News at recent The Summer I Turned Pretty Teen Vogue NY Event on her and the Footloose star's lasting relationship, "sometimes there's just chicken."
She continued, "Sometimes it's romantic and it's like, 'Oh my god.' And sometimes it's chicken."
Kyra then clarified that the poultry in question is a "Roast chicken," adding that it's "always good and reliable."
However, that's about as far as the Closer star is willing to get on handing out relationship advice. As she put it, the "secret to a long-lasting marriage is not to take advice from celebrities about the secret to a happy marriage," echoing what she said on E! News in March.
Kyra, 57, and Kevin, 64, , met while filming the 1988 PBS movie Lemon Sky, marrying in September of that year. The couple are parents to two children—son Travis Bacon, 34, a composer, and daughter Sosie Bacon, 31, who is also an actress.
In fact, the Edge of Seventeen actress has reflected on falling in love with Kevin on set—and how she knew she'd met her other half.
"If someone had told me when I was 21 that by the time I was 23 I would be married and have my first child, I would've told them that they were f--king insane," Kyra told Vulture in 2019. "I was living on my own, making my own money. I was like, 'I'm fiercely independent.'"
She continued, "So when I did fall in love with Kevin, it really just felt like there was some urgency to get married, and I don't know what it was. Suddenly this thing came over me and I was terrified. Because I didn't count on people."
But for Kyra, there was something very special about Kevin. "He just was the one, you know?" she said. "He was just the soul mate, he was just the one."
The Summer I Turned Pretty season two premieres on July 14 on Prime Video.
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley