Kyra Sedgwick Serves Up the Secret Recipe to Her and Kevin Bacon's 35-Year Marriage

Watch : Kyra Sedgwick Dishes on "Ten Days in the Valley"

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's marriage has been cooking for almost 35 years and according to the actress, there could be a tasty reason.

"Sometimes there's sparks," Kyra exclusively told E! News at recent The Summer I Turned Pretty Teen Vogue NY Event on her and the Footloose star's lasting relationship, "sometimes there's just chicken."

She continued, "Sometimes it's romantic and it's like, 'Oh my god.' And sometimes it's chicken."

Kyra then clarified that the poultry in question is a "Roast chicken," adding that it's "always good and reliable."

However, that's about as far as the Closer star is willing to get on handing out relationship advice. As she put it, the "secret to a long-lasting marriage is not to take advice from celebrities about the secret to a happy marriage," echoing what she said on E! News in March.

Kyra, 57, and Kevin, 64, , met while filming the 1988 PBS movie Lemon Sky, marrying in September of that year. The couple are parents to two children—son Travis Bacon, 34, a composer, and daughter Sosie Bacon, 31, who is also an actress.