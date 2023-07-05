Kate Middleton Turns Heads in Royal Blue at King Charles III's Scottish Coronation Ceremony

Kate Middleton, who attended King Charles III's Scottish coronation ceremony alongside husband Prince William, opted for a stunning royal blue look for the occasion.

Kate Middleton takes being a royal to heart—even down to her fashion cues.

The Princess of Wales stepped out in Edinburgh for King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Scottish coronation alongside her husband Prince William July 5.

For the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication held at St. Giles' Cathedral, Kate wore a royal blue coat dress with a velvet lapel, paired with a stylish coordinating hat. She completed her look with a pearl choker necklace, an accessory that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
 
As for the Prince of Wales, his formal attire—which included a cape and jewels—signified the Order of the Thistle mantle.
 
Though Charles and Camilla's coronation was held at Westminster Abbey in early May, this Scottish celebration is designated to present the King with the Honors of Scotland, British's oldest crown jewels. The ceremony has long been held separately as England and Scotland had different monarchs until the crowns united in 1603.

For the coronation held in England on May 6, Kate took the occasion to a royally cute level, with the royal and her 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte twinning with matching stunning headpieces.

ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Read on to see even more of Kate's best looks.

Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images
Royal in Red

For a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2022, the Princess of Wales styled her sparkly Jenny Packham gown with several regal accessories, including Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Family Order badge, the sash and star of the Royal Victorian Order, diamond frame earrings, a diamond Art Deco brooch and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother's famed Lotus Flower Tiara.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess of Style

Shortly after succeeding the Princess of Wales title, Kate wore this stunning Jenny Packham gown with Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara to a state dinner in 2022.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Vision in White

There's nothing more refreshing than seeing a royal who isn't afraid to wear an item on numerous occasions. The Duchess last wore this Barbara Casasola number at the 2016 for the Art Fund awards.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Elegance at Work

The Duchess takes the army's salute in a lovely Catherine Walker coat dress, which she paired with matching clutch and shoes.

Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Flaunt It

Kate showed the Americans how it is done in a white gown by Alexander McQueen, the same designer who created her iconic wedding dress.

Shutterstock
Tea Party Ready

When in the presence of the Queen it is pretty important to wear your Sunday finest. For the occasion, the Duchess sported a pink coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a fascinator by Juliette Botterill.

REX/Shutterstock
Boho Chic

For the Chelsea Flower Show the Duchess of Cambridge wears a whimsical dress from British label Erdem.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Sophisticated Suits

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the matching blazer and skirt combo to The Royal Foundation's Mental Health in Education conference.

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Gorgeous Gowns

The royal stunned in a white McQueen gown for the 2019 BAFTA Awards.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Going Green

Kate turned heads in this Eponine London dress for Children's Mental Health Week.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Cute and Casual

The royal looked fabulous in a tweed jacket and boots at Islington Community Garden.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Pretty in Plaid

The royal looked gorgeous in a Q by McQueen green and blue tartan coat dress in Dundee, Scotland.

Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Bold and Beautiful

The royal isn't afraid to rock a bold shade, like this pretty magenta she wore to The Royal Opera House.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Beautiful in Blue

Kate was all smiles as she watched a flypast to celebrate the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Elegant in Emerald

The mother of three stunned in this number for the Family Action Charity.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Red

Next to Meghan Markle's royal blues, the Duchess of Cambridge's monochromatic ensemble makes a major impact.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Teal Time

The mother of two takes a stroll with Prince William in a coat dress, matching hat and black pumps.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Festive and Chic

Kate is giving us major holiday fashion inspo in this green and white L.K. Bennett polka dot dress paired with a khaki clutch and matching heels for a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Cinderella Story

The Duchess looked like a real-life Cinderella at a diplomatic reception in this sparkly Jenny Packham gown that featured sheer cap sleeves and clusters of sequins.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Fabulous Flare

For an official visit to RAF Akrotiri, Kate rocked a business-casual look that included a forest green Smythe blazer paired with navy trousers and a white shirt.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Pleasant in Plaid

Kate hosted a holiday party in this festive plaid Emilia Wickstead skirt paired with a black Brora cardigan and slouchy black high-heel boots.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Burgundy Beauty

The Duchess visitsed UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab at UCL London in a burgundy Paule Ka blazer and skirt paired with a black turtleneck, tights and heels.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Buttoned and Belted

Kate stunned in a chic blue coat dress that featured a belted waist, button detailing and a collar paired with matching navy pumps and a black clutch to open the McLaren Automotive's new Composites Technology Centre.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Velvet Trim

Kate attended the Remembrance Day service in a dark green coat with button detailing and a velvet trim collar, cuffs and pockets, and paired it with a fuzzy headband and carried a black clutch.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Aquamarine Dream

For the Tusk Conservation Awards, Kate wore her aquamarine Jenny Packham gown (a stunning look she's worn before) paired with diamond chandelier earrings, a matching clutch and Jimmy Choo pumps.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Nice in Navy

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Imperial War Museum in a fitted blue sheath dress, nude heels and a matching nude clutch.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal Wedding Style

In honor of Princess Eugenie's wedding, Kate wore an all-fuchsia ensemble that included a stunning dress and matching fascinator from Alexander McQueen.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Chic in Check

The royal mother of three stunned in a burgundy accented Erdem check print dress paired with a matching clutch and heels.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Lady in Lavender

Kate looked typically elegant for a mental health summit in this beautiful purple Emilia Wickstead dress, nude heels and an Aspinal leather handbag.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Cinderella Moment

The Duchess' blue taffeta Alexander McQueen gown at the state banquet had all kinds of Disney princess vibes from Queen Mary Lovers Knot tiara to Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl earrings.

photos
View More Photos From Kate Middleton's Best Looks
