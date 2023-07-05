Kate Middleton Turns Heads in Royal Blue at King Charles III's Scottish Coronation Ceremony

Watch : Kate Middleton Twins With Daughter Charlotte & Honors Princess Diana

Kate Middleton takes being a royal to heart—even down to her fashion cues.

The Princess of Wales stepped out in Edinburgh for King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Scottish coronation alongside her husband Prince William July 5.

For the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication held at St. Giles' Cathedral, Kate wore a royal blue coat dress with a velvet lapel, paired with a stylish coordinating hat. She completed her look with a pearl choker necklace, an accessory that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.



As for the Prince of Wales, his formal attire—which included a cape and jewels—signified the Order of the Thistle mantle.



Though Charles and Camilla's coronation was held at Westminster Abbey in early May, this Scottish celebration is designated to present the King with the Honors of Scotland, British's oldest crown jewels. The ceremony has long been held separately as England and Scotland had different monarchs until the crowns united in 1603.