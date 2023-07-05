Dua Lipa's Birthday Message to Boyfriend Romain Gavras Will Have You Levitating

Watch : Dua Lipa & Romain Gavras Make Red Carpet Debut at Cannes Film Festival

This special occasion may give Dua Lipa another reason to dance the night away.

The singer, 27, recently celebrated her boyfriend Romain Gavras' 42nd birthday. And in honor of the milestone, she gave fans a rare glimpse inside their romance.

Dua posted a picture of the couple walking with their arms wrapped around each other to Instagram July 4. She captioned the pic with a sweet message to her boyfriend, writing, "Joyeux anniversaireeeee bébé."

The birthday tribute comes two months after the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. However, Dua and Romain had already been sparking romance rumors for months. In fact, the Grammy winner and the filmmaker had been spotted holding hands while leaving Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show in February.

And while Dua and Romain have kept much of their relationship private, this may not come as a surprise to her fans. After all, the musician has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight.