Dua Lipa's Birthday Message to Boyfriend Romain Gavras Will Have You Levitating

This special occasion may give Dua Lipa another reason to dance the night away.
The singer, 27, recently celebrated her boyfriend Romain Gavras' 42nd birthday. And in honor of the milestone, she gave fans a rare glimpse inside their romance.
Dua posted a picture of the couple walking with their arms wrapped around each other to Instagram July 4. She captioned the pic with a sweet message to her boyfriend, writing, "Joyeux anniversaireeeee bébé."
The birthday tribute comes two months after the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. However, Dua and Romain had already been sparking romance rumors for months. In fact, the Grammy winner and the filmmaker had been spotted holding hands while leaving Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show in February.
And while Dua and Romain have kept much of their relationship private, this may not come as a surprise to her fans. After all, the musician has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight.
"Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know," she told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published in January 2022. "I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors. My circle's really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."
Prior to finding love with the Athena director, Dua was in a relationship with Anwar Hadid for two years. The "Levitating" artist and the model generated split rumors in late 2021, and she confirmed she was single in an interview with Vogue released in May 2022.
However, it looks like they have both moved on as Anwar sparked dating rumors after he was seen holding hands with model Sophia Piccirilli in New York in late June.
E! News reached out to their teams for comment but has yet to hear back.