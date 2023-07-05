Bromelia Swimwear Will Help You Make a Splash on National Bikini Day

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
The day? July 5. The occasion? National Bikini Day. The line we're recommending you celebrate with? Bromelia Swimwear. More than just a line of warm weather essentials, Bromelia is a woman-owned company that focuses on ethical sourcing, sustainable practices, and everyday empowerment.
In fact, the website refers to empowerment as Bromelia's true "mission." Per the brand, they believe that "just beneath the surface of fear lives a wellspring of limitless joy, unwavering confidence and a guided intuition that when followed, leads to a path of a life well-lived." According to Bromelia, through their vibrant and well-made swimwear (from people with fair wages!), they hope to contribute to the wearer's feeling of "authenticity" in themselves.
So, like I said: Not your average line of cheeky bikinis.
Keep reading for a few of Bromelia Swimwear's best-selling styles, and mix-and-match your new look to celebrate National Bikini Day all summer long. Or, you know, National Bikini Day today, and Hot Girl Summer all season. Whatever works!
Bromelia Swimwear Gabriela Bikini Top
Described by the brand as the "classic string bikini," the Gabriela "adjusts to [almost] every body type," resulting in "a customizable fit" that's a "staple" of every bathing suit collection.
Bromelia Swimwear Belo Horizonte Bottoms
Bromelia's Belo bottoms offer "a wider and thicker waistband," than their usual string styles. It's designed for "smoothing out curves and holding you tight," so you can "focus on your Vitamin D moment without giving up feeling comfortable in your skin."
Bromelia Swimwear Valentina Bikini Bottoms
With its clean seams, full lining, and SPF/UPF 50 protection, these French-cut bottoms put a sexy spin on summer wear.
Bromelia Swimwear Valentina Bikini Top
"Whether you're keeping up with your tan lines, or keeping it under wraps as a bralette," states the label, their Valentina top "ensures a playful style for anyone with a less-is-more aesthetic."
Bromelia Swimwear Valentina Bikini Top
For those who love to go bolder with their patterns, voila: This printed take on the Valentina top.
Bromelia Swimwear Bonito Bikini Top
Described by Bromelia as a "no-fuss, all-around comfortable top designed for ease," the Bonito's twist on the classic triangle bikini top just might become your new go-to.
Bromelia Swimwear Gabriela Bikini Bottoms
Soft on skin and fully-lined with adjustable side ties and ever-so-cheeky coverage, the Gabriela bottoms are a mix-and-match bikini must-have.
Laying out in the sun is so '90s. And bad for you! So check out these Dolce Glow sunless tanners and get your natural-looking glow on.