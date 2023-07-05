Bromelia Swimwear Will Help You Make a Splash on National Bikini Day

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The day? July 5. The occasion? National Bikini Day. The line we're recommending you celebrate with? Bromelia Swimwear. More than just a line of warm weather essentials, Bromelia is a woman-owned company that focuses on ethical sourcing, sustainable practices, and everyday empowerment.

In fact, the website refers to empowerment as Bromelia's true "mission." Per the brand, they believe that "just beneath the surface of fear lives a wellspring of limitless joy, unwavering confidence and a guided intuition that when followed, leads to a path of a life well-lived." According to Bromelia, through their vibrant and well-made swimwear (from people with fair wages!), they hope to contribute to the wearer's feeling of "authenticity" in themselves.

So, like I said: Not your average line of cheeky bikinis.

Keep reading for a few of Bromelia Swimwear's best-selling styles, and mix-and-match your new look to celebrate National Bikini Day all summer long. Or, you know, National Bikini Day today, and Hot Girl Summer all season. Whatever works!