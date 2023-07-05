The 43 Best 4th of July 2023 Sales You Can Still Shop: J.Crew, Good American, Kate Spade, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Unfortunately, Fourth of July 2023 is over. If you missed out on the shopping, there are lots of flash deals, major sales, and affordable finds that you can still shop. That's right, the sales are not totally over. Here are the best post-holiday deals you can still shop.
"Keep Up With" Khloé Kardashian's style with an EXTRA 50% off all sale items from her brand Good American. Technically, lululemon is not having a sale, but there are great finds starting at $9 in their We Made Too Much section. J.Crew shoppers can use the code FOURTH to get an extra 60% off sale styles, with deals as low as $4. If you love Kate Spade, you can save up to 75% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, and accessories at Kate Spade Surprise.
Save up to 70% on Free People, Madewell, Sam Edelman and more top brands at Nordstrom Rack. Coach's sale section has 50% off deals and you can get an EXTRA 15% off on already-discounted styles from Coach Outlet too.
TL;DR: The Best 4th of July Sales You Can Still Shop
J.Crew: Use the promo code FOURTH to get an EXTRA 60% off J.Crew sale styles.
Good American: Save an EXTRA 50% on sale styles Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American.
Kate Spade Surprise: Save up to 75% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, and accessories.
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss 70% markdowns on top brands including Free People, Madewell, Sam Edelman, and UGG.
Coach: Everything in Coach's sale section is 50% off.
Coach Outlet: Save an EXTRA 15% on already-discounted styles from Coach Outlet.
Lululemon: There is not a sale, but there are great finds starting at $9 in the lululemon We Made Too Much section.
The Best 4th of July Fashion Deals: J.Crew, Good American, Kate Spade, Madewell, Nordstrom Rack
J.Crew: Use the promo code FOURTH to get an EXTRA 60% off J.Crew sale styles.
Good American: Save an EXTRA 50% on sale styles Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American.
Kate Spade Surprise: Save up to 75% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, and accessories.
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss 70% markdowns on top brands including Free People, Madewell, Sam Edelman, and UGG.
Coach: Everything in Coach's sale section is 50% off.
Coach Outlet: Save an EXTRA 15% on already-discounted styles from Coach Outlet.
Lululemon: There is not a sale, but there are great finds starting at $9 in the lululemon We Made Too Much section.
Athleta: Save 60% on your purchase during the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale.
Banana Republic: Don't miss these 50% off deals from the Banana Republic Summer Sale.
Cupshe: Shop 75% off deals on Cupshe swimsuits, dresses, and more.
CUUP: Take 70% off CUUP bras, panties, and more.
Dynamite Clothing: Get up to 50% off when you shop at Dynamite Clothing.
Frasier Sterling: Save up to 75% sitewide on jewelry from Frasier Sterling.
Gap: Shop markdowns up to 75% off from Gap, discount applied at checkout.
Gymshark: Don't miss these 60% off deals on Gymshark activewear.
Madewell: Save up to 60% off during the Madewell Summer Sale.
Old Navy: Don't miss these Old Navy deals starting at just $2.
Outdoor Voices: Save $20 on the iconic Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress.
Parade: Get up to 70% off underwear, bralettes, bodysuits, and more from Parade.
Steve Madden: Use the promo code STAR to save an EXTRA 30% off Steve Madden's sale section.
Vince Camuto: Save 65% on Vince Camuto shoes, bags, and accessories.
The Best 4th of July Beauty Deals: Sephora, Ulta, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC Cosmetics
Sephora: Get 50% off makeup, hair care, and skincare at Sephora.
Ulta: Save up to 40% during the Ulta Big Summer Beauty Sale.
QVC: Get major discounts on top beauty brands including Tarte, Peter Thomas Roth, and IT Cosmetics at QVC.
bareMinerals: Take 50% off makeup and skincare from bareMinerals.
Beachwaver: Save 60% on hair tools and styling products from Beachwaver.
Charlotte Tilbury: Shop 40% off deals from Charlotte Tilbury.
Herbivore Botanicals: Get 25% off skincare from Herbivore Botanicals.
Josie Maran: Save 20% sitewide on Josie Maran products.
Mario Badescu: Don't miss these 25% discounts on Mario Badescu skincare.
Nudestix: Get 25% off on makeup and skincare from Nudestix.
Peace Out: Shop 20% off Peace Out skincare products.
PMD Beauty: Get 20% off PMD Beauty devices and other products.
Skin Gym: Save 50% on select Skin Gym products.
Soko Glam: Take 20% off K-Beauty products at Soko Glam.
Zitsticka: Get a 20% discount on Zitsticka products.
The Best 4th of July Home Deals: Dyson, Casper, Serta, Anthropologie, Solo Stove
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss 70% markdowns from Nordstrom Rack.
Tempur-Pedic: Take $500 off Tempur-Pedic mattresses.
Serta: Save up to $700 on Serta mattresses.
Casper: Save 20% on Casper mattresses.
Mattress Firm: Don't miss these 60% off deals from Mattress Firm.
Dyson: Save up to $200 off select devices from Dyson.
Le Creuset: Take 35% off Le Creuset cookware.