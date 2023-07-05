Olivia Culpo Shares Glimpse Inside Her and Fiancé Christian McCaffrey's Engagement Party

Nearly three months after getting engaged, Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey celebrated their new chapter as a couple with an all-white bash.

Watch: Why Olivia Culpo's Sisters Weren't Told About ENGAGEMENT Plans

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are basking in their big win.

Nearly three months after the former Miss USA and the NFL star announced their engagement, the couple celebrated their latest chapter with an all-white party featuring their closest family and friends in attendance.

The Culpo Sisters star, 31, shared a glimpse at their bash to social media, writing alongside her July 4 Instagram post, "Thank you God for the love of my life."

In the series of cute snaps, Christian, 27, and Olivia were seen sharing a kiss, dancing together and posing side-by-side next to a tiered cake. As for Christian, he also shared the love, reposting his fiancée's pics to his Instagram Stories, adding a red-heart emoji.

Olivia and Christian confirmed in early April that after nearly four years of dating, the San Francisco 49ers player had popped the question. Alongside their joint Instagram post featuring photos from the intimate proposal, the pair simply wrote, "4.2.23."

photos
2023 Celebrity Engagements

Ahead of their engagement, the model shared what she valued the most about her now-fiancé.

"Within our relationship, we really do value the dreams and the successes and the ambitions of the other person," Olivia exclusively told E! News in February. "And because of that, we're able to have a really nice balance. We both do lead such busy lives, but our love for each other comes first and we show that through the support that we have."

Read on for a look at all the couple's cutest pics together.

Instagram
Spring Breakers

Before Easter 2023, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey booked an RV for a special spring break vacation

Instagram
Cheers to Love

Olivia marked her three-year anniversary in June 2022. She called Christian "the yin to my yang," writing, "you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more." 

Instagram
Winning

Olivia and Christan have treated fans to a few PDA-filled social media posts during their relationship. 

Instagram
Look of Love

During a vacation to Mexico, Olivia and Christian turned up the heat with a beachside photo. 

Instagram
New Year, Same Love

"3 years of NYE kisses with you," Olivia shared on Instagram when kicking off 2022. "Time flies @christianmccaffrey." 

Instagram
Double Dates

Olivia and Christian have been known to enjoy date nights with Olivia's sister Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios. "My sister and I are very lucky that our boyfriends genuinely get along," Sophia previously told E! News. "They're both great people...I'm just really happy that they connected on a friend level because nothing is more fun than hanging out with your sister and your significant other and knowing that everybody genuinely wants to be there." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Super Couple

During Super Bowl weekend in 2020, Christian and Olivia attended AT&T TV's Super Saturday Night. 

Instagram
Heartfelt Humor

"To my beautiful woman," Christian wrote on Valentine's Day 2021. "1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart." 

Instagram
Let's Go

"Tis' *almost* the season," Olivia wrote on Instagram before the 2021 NFL season kicked off. 

Instagram
Love Bugs

"You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart," Olivia wrote on Instagram when celebrating their anniversary in June 2021. "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." 

Instagram
Cheers to More Memories

Here's to many more memories on and off any football field. 

