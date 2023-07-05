Olivia Culpo Shares Glimpse Inside Her and Fiancé Christian McCaffrey's Engagement Party

Watch : Why Olivia Culpo's Sisters Weren't Told About ENGAGEMENT Plans

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are basking in their big win.

Nearly three months after the former Miss USA and the NFL star announced their engagement, the couple celebrated their latest chapter with an all-white party featuring their closest family and friends in attendance.

The Culpo Sisters star, 31, shared a glimpse at their bash to social media, writing alongside her July 4 Instagram post, "Thank you God for the love of my life."

In the series of cute snaps, Christian, 27, and Olivia were seen sharing a kiss, dancing together and posing side-by-side next to a tiered cake. As for Christian, he also shared the love, reposting his fiancée's pics to his Instagram Stories, adding a red-heart emoji.

Olivia and Christian confirmed in early April that after nearly four years of dating, the San Francisco 49ers player had popped the question. Alongside their joint Instagram post featuring photos from the intimate proposal, the pair simply wrote, "4.2.23."