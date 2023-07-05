Mauricio Umansky Shares Family Photos With Kyle Richards After Addressing Breakup Speculation

Watch : Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Split After 27 Years of Marriage

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are putting on a united front.

Shortly after slamming divorce rumors, The Agency founder posted a series of photos of him marking July 4 with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star and their children in Aspen.

The pictures showed Kyle and Mauricio watching the parade with their daughters Alexia, 27, and Portia, 15, as well as with Alexia's boyfriend Jake Zingerman.

"Happy Independence Day," Mauricio captioned the snapshots. "Hope everyone is having a great day :)."

In addition, Alexia shared videos of the group paddleboarding on Instagram Stories.

The footage comes one day after People reported that Kyle—who also shares daughter Sophia, 23, with Mauricio and has daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage—and Mauricio have separated after 27 years of marriage. The pair later took to Instagram to address where they stand.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today…Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," they said in a joint statement. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."