Mauricio Umansky Shares Family Photos With Kyle Richards After Addressing Breakup Speculation

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are putting on a united front.
Shortly after slamming divorce rumors, The Agency founder posted a series of photos of him marking July 4 with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star and their children in Aspen.
The pictures showed Kyle and Mauricio watching the parade with their daughters Alexia, 27, and Portia, 15, as well as with Alexia's boyfriend Jake Zingerman.
"Happy Independence Day," Mauricio captioned the snapshots. "Hope everyone is having a great day :)."
In addition, Alexia shared videos of the group paddleboarding on Instagram Stories.
The footage comes one day after People reported that Kyle—who also shares daughter Sophia, 23, with Mauricio and has daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage—and Mauricio have separated after 27 years of marriage. The pair later took to Instagram to address where they stand.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today…Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," they said in a joint statement. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."
Kyle and Mauricio—who tied the knot in 1996—have shared glimpses into their relationship ever since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered in 2010.
And in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary in 2021, Kyle even offered her marriage advice.
"One of the things I really do tell people that are starting off now is that it's really important to surround yourselves with other strong couples and solid couples that are happy and that are a positive influence, because that energy is contagious," she told E! News at the time. "So I think that's a really important thing and to respect each other as individuals and to allow each other to grow as people but also to not grow apart."
And Mauricio agreed.
"I think it's all about respecting each other—the most important thing—and obviously having fun," he said. "What I mean by that is laughing with each other, and sharing, and being open with each other, and sharing stories and telling stories. I also think, recently, as again Kyle said, we all change, and we all grow, and we all learn things. And I can tell you that mindset is also important. Very few people talk about mindset for relationships. We always talk about mindset for self, and the mindset for relationships is as important as the mindset for self. So, I think that's important."
E! News has reached out to Kyle and Mauricio's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.
