Smallville's Allison Mack Released From Prison Early in NXIVM Sex Trafficking Case

Allison Mack has been released from prison after serving two years for her role in the NVIXM sex cult.

According to inmate records on the Federal Bureau of Prisons' website, the Smallville actress—who was sentenced to three years in prison in June 2021—was released on July 3.

E! News has reached out to Mack's lawyer for comment and has not heard back.

Mack's release comes more than four years after she pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering acts of state law extortion and forced labor, admitting to blackmailing two women into performing services in NXIVM by threatening to release damaging information about them.

In addition to being ordered to serve three years in prison during her sentencing in 2021, Mack, 40, was also given a $20,000 fine and mandated to serve 1,000 hours of community service for her involvement in the cult, founded by leader Keith Raniere.

In October 2020, Raniere was sentenced to serve 120 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, attempted sex trafficking, racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.