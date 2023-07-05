Trisha Paytas Responds to Colleen Ballinger Allegedly Sharing Her NSFW Photos With Fans

Trisha Paytas has been pulled into the drama surrounding Colleen Ballinger.
This week, a former fan of Ballinger, Johhny Silvestri, alleged that the YouTuber used to send NSFW photos and videos of Paytas from her OnlyFans to him in order to make fun of the new mom and her body. Silvestri posted several unverified screenshots to his Twitter on July 3 of a few of the interactions between him and Ballinger, and also claimed Ballinger would host "viewing parties" to make fun of Paytas.
Now, Paytas has posted a video in response to these most recent accusations against her fellow YouTuber as well as the other allegations of inappropriate conduct with minors made against Ballinger earlier this year.
"I do not condone, at all, unsolicited nudes—sending unsolicited nudes to anybody, sex worker or not," Paytas said in her July 3 video. "I think using someone's nudes as a way to hurt them, make fun of them, make light of them, be mean, is the lowest form of human."
She continued, "These weren't a long time ago. This is someone well into their 30s who just gave birth, sending nudes. And a month prior, I was in [Ballinger's] house, meeting her newborn and doing a Mukbang with her."
E! News has reached out to Ballinger for comment and has not yet heard back.
"It's a lot. And it wasn't just one occasion. There was multiple times that she sent different photos and different positions of me," Paytas added. "I think that's so inhumane, I think that's so disgusting for anyone."
Paytas also questioned the purpose of sending such texts, saying, "Sending these to fans unsolicited, the context of which she was sending these, I don't get the purpose. I don't know if there was an inside joke that I'm missing," later adding that "a lot of those images and videos were behind a paywall that requires someone to be 18 and over."
The 35-year-old did say she reached out to Ballinger over these photo allegations, but said Ballinger denied them. "I did ask her about these a couple of weeks ago," Paytas claimed. "She assured me that she had never sent photos of me, [and] that this one fan who was underage at the time would send photos to her."
Paytas and Ballinger have been friendly over the years and had just started cohosting a podcast together in May, titled Oversharing with Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas.
"I wasn't aware of these most recent things that are coming out," Paytas also said in her video. "Everyone knows I have a very, very, very firm stance on talking to anyone underage, platonic or not."
In addition to the accusations involving Paytas, Ballinger was accused of grooming and forming inappropriate relationships with underage fans in June of this year and in 2020. In response, Ballinger posted a 10 minute musical vlog in which she played the ukulele and sang. While she admitted to making mistakes in her past, Ballinger maintained that she never messages to underage fans with the intention of grooming them.
Paytas addressed the musical response, saying, ""Her video came out, and I was just shocked to say the least that she didn't at least acknowledge the stuff that her own fans were saying, how they felt."
She added, "Her video was not an apology, and it took away from the severity of her actions of talking to minors, bringing minors on stage at her show. These people are speaking up and they're uncomfortable for a reason."