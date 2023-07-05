Trisha Paytas Responds to Colleen Ballinger Allegedly Sharing Her NSFW Photos With Fans

Watch : YouTuber Colleen Ballinger's Ex Speaks Out After She Denies Grooming Claims

Trisha Paytas has been pulled into the drama surrounding Colleen Ballinger.

This week, a former fan of Ballinger, Johhny Silvestri, alleged that the YouTuber used to send NSFW photos and videos of Paytas from her OnlyFans to him in order to make fun of the new mom and her body. Silvestri posted several unverified screenshots to his Twitter on July 3 of a few of the interactions between him and Ballinger, and also claimed Ballinger would host "viewing parties" to make fun of Paytas.

Now, Paytas has posted a video in response to these most recent accusations against her fellow YouTuber as well as the other allegations of inappropriate conduct with minors made against Ballinger earlier this year.

"I do not condone, at all, unsolicited nudes—sending unsolicited nudes to anybody, sex worker or not," Paytas said in her July 3 video. "I think using someone's nudes as a way to hurt them, make fun of them, make light of them, be mean, is the lowest form of human."

She continued, "These weren't a long time ago. This is someone well into their 30s who just gave birth, sending nudes. And a month prior, I was in [Ballinger's] house, meeting her newborn and doing a Mukbang with her."

E! News has reached out to Ballinger for comment and has not yet heard back.