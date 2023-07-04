Adele Is Ready to Set Fire to the Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Objects Onstage

When it comes to throwing things onstage, Adele wants fans to find another way to make her feel their love.
The "Easy On Me" singer took a moment during one of her Las Vegas residency concerts to colorfully comment on the recent trend of concertgoers throwing objects towards artists in the middle of their concerts.
"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f--king show etiquette at the moment?" she said in a video shared to Twitter. "People just throwing s--t onstage. Have you seen them?"
Making it clear how she'd react if this were to happen at one of her shows, the 35-year-old joked, "I f--king dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f--king kill you."
The commentary happened just as Adele was firing a t-shirt into the audience—an irony she was sure to address. "'Stop throwing things at the artist, but you can shoot things into people,'" she continued with a laugh. "It's a total reverse."
"I've seen these people," she added, walking her t-shirt cannon offstage. "These people have lost it."
Adele's comments come in the wake of multiple incidences in which concertgoers threw objects onstage over the last few weeks—including two known instances in which the artist was struck.
In June, both Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini were hit in the middle of their shows when fans threw objects onstage. Bebe suffered a black eye when a phone struck her in the face, while Kelsea was hit in the eye by a bracelet. And in an even stranger instance, a fan threw their mother's ashes onstage during Pink's performance at the British Summer Time Festival June 25.
In Kelsea's case, the country star has had to defend herself against critics who called her "soft" after she spoke out about the jarring incident.
"We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown," she said on her Instagram Stories June 29, "and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue."
She added, "That's all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all. I love you and appreciate all of the concern, let's make the last two shows of the heartfirst tour the best yet."
Adele isn't the only artist to speak out in support of her fellow musicians. Charlie Puth also took a moment to share his thoughts on the concert trend no one could have expected.
"This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end," he tweeted on June 29, acknowledging Bebe, Kelsea, and Ava Max as artists who have all suffered incidents. "It's so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you."