Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Sex of His and Erin Darke’s First Baby

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are embracing their magical new chapter with their baby boy.
More than two months after welcoming their first baby, the Harry Potter alum shared insight into his new role as a dad.
"It's great," he told Entertainment Tonight July 3. "It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing—it's a real privilege also to have this time with him. I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely."
As the 33-year-old noted, he and the Don't Think Twice actress, 38, are "having a great time" as new parents.
The Miracle Workers actor also shared how he thinks parenthood "certainly will" serve as a factor within his career moving forward.
"It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him," he continued. "And I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year."
"So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective—not more selective, I've always been selective—but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years."
The glimpse into the couple's personal life comes after the actor's rep confirmed to E! News that they welcomed their first baby in late April.
Though the pair have kept details of their longtime relationship private, the Kill Your Darlings actor previously opened up about his immediate connection with Erin, who he began dating in 2012.
"It was one of those instant things where you're like, 'Oh, I really like this person,'" he told Parade in 2014. "You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations."
As he explained, there's simply a "relaxed quality" when it comes to their communication.
"There's no effort in it," he added. "It's totally flowing. It's a wonderful thing."