Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Sex of His and Erin Darke’s First Baby

Watch : Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe & GF Welcome Baby No. 1

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are embracing their magical new chapter with their baby boy.



More than two months after welcoming their first baby, the Harry Potter alum shared insight into his new role as a dad.

"It's great," he told Entertainment Tonight July 3. "It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing—it's a real privilege also to have this time with him. I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely."

As the 33-year-old noted, he and the Don't Think Twice actress, 38, are "having a great time" as new parents.

The Miracle Workers actor also shared how he thinks parenthood "certainly will" serve as a factor within his career moving forward.

"It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him," he continued. "And I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year."