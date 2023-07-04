Does Michael Jordan Approve of His Son Marcus Dating Larsa Pippen? He Says...

Watch : Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan's Son

Michael Jordan doesn't think this relationship is a slam dunk.

The Hall of Famer recently got candid about his feelings over his son Marcus Jordan, 32, dating Larsa Pippen, 48.

When Michael was asked by a photographer in Paris about his son's relationship on July 2, according to TMZ, the 60-year-old responded with a resounding, "No."

Larsa and Marcus, who first took their relationship Instagram official back in January, have previously addressed criticism over their 16-year age gap.

"I let people that are misinformed be misinformed," the former UCF Knights player told E! News June 14. "I feel like people see our last names and immediately want to have some sort of reaction or opinion. But I feel like as people get to know us and understand our situations more, they're way more happy for us and just want to see us to live in our truths and be happy."