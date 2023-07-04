Does Michael Jordan Approve of His Son Marcus Dating Larsa Pippen? He Says...

Michael Jordan doesn't think this relationship is a slam dunk.
The Hall of Famer recently got candid about his feelings over his son Marcus Jordan, 32, dating Larsa Pippen, 48.
When Michael was asked by a photographer in Paris about his son's relationship on July 2, according to TMZ, the 60-year-old responded with a resounding, "No."
Larsa and Marcus, who first took their relationship Instagram official back in January, have previously addressed criticism over their 16-year age gap.
"I let people that are misinformed be misinformed," the former UCF Knights player told E! News June 14. "I feel like people see our last names and immediately want to have some sort of reaction or opinion. But I feel like as people get to know us and understand our situations more, they're way more happy for us and just want to see us to live in our truths and be happy."
For her part, the former Real Housewives of Miami star—who shares four children with ex Scott Pippen—added that she's realized that "people just want to see you happy and there's just a few people who are just miserable."
"They just wanna have some negative input on things," she said. "But I think overall, I feel like people that know us, love us, want us to be happy."
Four months before they made their relationship public, the couple was spotted dining together at Zuma in Miami with another undisclosed couple, which TMZ described as a "double date." At the time, eyewitnesses told the outlet that there were "no obvious signs of PDA" between the two, while a source also told E! News that they were just friends who had lunch.
Now the couple—who also just launched a new podcast called Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan—are happy to give insight into their relationship dynamics.
"I just feel like we meet somewhere in the middle," Marcus told E!, adding, "Age is just a number, but I think maturity and life experience really dictate the relationship."
And Larsa feels the same way.
"Everything we do, we have in common," she shared. "We like the same things, we like to go to the same places. I feel like for us, it's very natural to be with each other. I don't really see the age part of it."