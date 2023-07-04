Ryan Mallett’s Girlfriend Madison Carter Shares Heartbreaking Message Days After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Madison Carter is reflecting on her devastating loss.

Nearly one week after Ryan Mallett died in an apparent drowning, his girlfriend honored the former NFL star's legacy in a touching tribute.

"I prayed for you for 27 years, and we finally found each other," she wrote in a July 2 Facebook post. "I trust that God has a plan for everything, but I don't think I will ever understand why this happened. I'm so sorry I couldn't save you, and I hope you know how hard I tried."

Carter went on to note that Mallett—whose career included playing for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens—was "talented, dedicated, and passionate."

"Those of us who were lucky enough to know your heart know that it was even bigger than your larger-than-life personality and stature," she continued. "Nothing was ever about you, it was always about others. Multiple times, I heard you say ‘there are so many good people in this world,' and that statement alone shows what kind of person you were. Always looking for the good.'"