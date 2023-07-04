Ryan Mallett’s Girlfriend Madison Carter Shares Heartbreaking Message Days After His Death

Madison Carter is reflecting on her devastating loss.
Nearly one week after Ryan Mallett died in an apparent drowning, his girlfriend honored the former NFL star's legacy in a touching tribute.
"I prayed for you for 27 years, and we finally found each other," she wrote in a July 2 Facebook post. "I trust that God has a plan for everything, but I don't think I will ever understand why this happened. I'm so sorry I couldn't save you, and I hope you know how hard I tried."
Carter went on to note that Mallett—whose career included playing for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens—was "talented, dedicated, and passionate."
"Those of us who were lucky enough to know your heart know that it was even bigger than your larger-than-life personality and stature," she continued. "Nothing was ever about you, it was always about others. Multiple times, I heard you say ‘there are so many good people in this world,' and that statement alone shows what kind of person you were. Always looking for the good.'"
Noting that they were in the midst of planning their future, Carter explained that the couple was "just getting started."
"I'm sure some think we're crazy for feeling the way we did about each other in such a short time," she noted. "I thought we were crazy at first too. But you helped me understand that when two souls connect the way ours did, love has no set timeline."
As the medical student shared, she doesn't quite have all the words to convey her grief.
"I hope you know how loved you are," she added. "I'm so honored to love you and be loved by you. You changed my life, and I'm forever grateful for the time we had. No amount of time would have ever been enough. I love you, Ryan. Please watch over us. I can't wait to see you again."
The former quarterback died at the age of 35 in a tragic drowning at a Florida beach on June 27, according to authorities. Officials shared that an individual, later identified as Mallett, went under the water and was not breathing when lifeguards pulled him out.
At the time of Mallett's passing, he served the football head coach for White Hall High School in Arkansas.
"It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett," the school said in a statement shared to Facebook at the time. "Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."