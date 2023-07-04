Today’s Al Roker Is a Grandpa, Daughter Courtney Welcomes First Baby With Wesley Laga

Watch : Al Roker's Emotional Return to TODAY After Hospitalization

For Al Roker, today is all sunshine and rainbows.

The Today host is officially a grandpa. His daughter Courtney Roker Laga (whom he adopted with ex-wife Alice Bell) gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Monday July 3. Courtney and her husband Wesley Laga—who were married in 2021—named their first child, Sky Clara Laga.

Al's Today coworkers shared the happy news on-air July 4, during which Sheinelle Jones commented on the aptness of baby Sky's moniker, "That's really cute that his first grandchild's name is Sky. How cute is that?"

The longtime weather anchor told his colleagues that "everyone's doing well and the family couldn't be happier."

Courtney also confirmed the news to Today.com, sharing in a text, "We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives. We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle."

News of Al's upcoming role as a grandpa was first shared on-air in March. "For this grandchild, I'm going to be the best grandpa ever," the 68-year-old said during the March 15 episode of Today. "Because I'm going to do whatever I can to spoil this kid."