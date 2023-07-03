Pregnant Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Son RZA Chill Out in Barbados

Watch : Rihanna Says A$AP Rocky & Baby Boy RZA "Stole" Her Heart

Rihanna and her growing family are keeping cool in Barbados.

On July 3, the pregnant singer, who is expecting her and A$AP Rocky's second baby, shared an Instagram photo of the rapper holding up their son RZA, 13 months, by a pool overlooking the ocean during their visit. Rihanna captioned the pic, taken at sunset, "My Bajan boyz."

A day earlier, the "Umbrella" singer was photographed enjoying a snow cone inside a cocktail glass while hanging out at a villa. Rihanna, 35, wore a black sports bra and denim shorts, showcasing her bare baby bump.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, 34, was not only in Barbados to vacation with his family, but also to work, work, work, work, work, work. On June 30, the rapper was photographed shooting a music video in Bridgetown with a group of residents.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy with the couple's second baby in February while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.