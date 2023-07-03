Pregnant Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Son RZA Chill Out in Barbados

Ahead of the arrival of their second child, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent time in her native Barbados with their toddler son, RZA.

By Corinne Heller Jul 03, 2023 11:51 PMTags
FamilyPregnanciesVacationRihannaCeleb KidsA$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna Says A$AP Rocky & Baby Boy RZA "Stole" Her Heart

Rihanna and her growing family are keeping cool in Barbados.

On July 3, the pregnant singer, who is expecting her and A$AP Rocky's second baby, shared an Instagram photo of the rapper holding up their son RZA, 13 months, by a pool overlooking the ocean during their visit. Rihanna captioned the pic, taken at sunset, "My Bajan boyz."

A day earlier, the "Umbrella" singer was photographed enjoying a snow cone inside a cocktail glass while hanging out at a villa. Rihanna, 35, wore a black sports bra and denim shorts, showcasing her bare baby bump.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, 34, was not only in Barbados to vacation with his family, but also to work, work, work, work, work, work. On June 30, the rapper was photographed shooting a music video in Bridgetown with a group of residents.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy with the couple's second baby in February while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

photos
A Look at Rihanna's Pregnancy Style

In May, the pair celebrated RZA's first birthday. His dad shared new family photos and confirmed the boy's name and its origin. According to multiple recent reports, the couple named their son RZA Athelston Mayers, with his first name an homage to Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, pronounced "Rizza."

"'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,'" A$AP wrote, quoting what Wu-Tang Clan founding member Ol' Dirty Bastard once said at an award show. "HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA."

BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Break Up After 27 Years of Marriage

2

Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Dead at 19

3

Steve Irwin's Son Robert & Heath Ledger's Niece Rorie Attend Premiere

See the cutest photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son RZA below:

Instagram / Rihanna
Family Vacay

Rihanna shared this Instagram photo of her partner and their son during a family vacation to Barbados in July 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Birthday RZA

Rihanna and A$AP celebrate their first child's first birthday in May 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Just Swinging By

A$AP plays with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Dance

A$AP and RZA have fun together.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Family of Three

...and in May 2023, soon to be family of four.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Mom + Dad

Rihanna and A$AP share a kiss near their son.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Playing With Dad

A$AP enjoys time outside with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Mirror Selfie

The fam poses for a group pic.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Learning From Dad

A$AP shaves while holding his son.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Daddy & Me

A$AP appears with baby RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Father & Son

A$AP appears with the couple's son.

Instagram
Sibling Rivalry

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," Rihanna captioned this March 2023 Instagram photo, which she shared a month after she revealed during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show that she is pregnant with her second child.

Instagram
Spot Me?

Rihanna shared this video of her son on Instagram in April 2023, writing, "Look who don't want mommy to workout."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Break Up After 27 Years of Marriage

2

Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Dead at 19

3

Steve Irwin's Son Robert & Heath Ledger's Niece Rorie Attend Premiere

4

Robert De Niro Mourns Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez's Death at 19

5

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Baby Bump in Elevator Selfie