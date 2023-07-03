Pregnant Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Son RZA Chill Out in Barbados

Rihanna and her growing family are keeping cool in Barbados.
On July 3, the pregnant singer, who is expecting her and A$AP Rocky's second baby, shared an Instagram photo of the rapper holding up their son RZA, 13 months, by a pool overlooking the ocean during their visit. Rihanna captioned the pic, taken at sunset, "My Bajan boyz."
A day earlier, the "Umbrella" singer was photographed enjoying a snow cone inside a cocktail glass while hanging out at a villa. Rihanna, 35, wore a black sports bra and denim shorts, showcasing her bare baby bump.
Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, 34, was not only in Barbados to vacation with his family, but also to work, work, work, work, work, work. On June 30, the rapper was photographed shooting a music video in Bridgetown with a group of residents.
Rihanna announced her pregnancy with the couple's second baby in February while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
In May, the pair celebrated RZA's first birthday. His dad shared new family photos and confirmed the boy's name and its origin. According to multiple recent reports, the couple named their son RZA Athelston Mayers, with his first name an homage to Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, pronounced "Rizza."
"'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,'" A$AP wrote, quoting what Wu-Tang Clan founding member Ol' Dirty Bastard once said at an award show. "HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA."
