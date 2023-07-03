Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Break Up After 27 Years of Marriage

It's over between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband have split after 27 years of marriage, according to multiple reports.
"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source close to the two told People in a July 3 statement. "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."
E! News has reached out to Richards and Umansky's reps for comment on their reported split and has not heard back.
News of the breakup between the pair, parents of four daughters, comes two weeks after the reality star paid tribute to him on Instagram for Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," she wrote, alongside a photo of their family. "So grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."
The 54-year-old continued, "Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say 'no.' They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."
Umansky, 53, commented, "Thank you," adding three red heart emojis.
Richards and Umansky, founder of real estate brokerage The Agency, met in 1994. "We actually met in a nightclub called Bar One, which is now Bootsy Bellows," the reality star told The Knot in 2021. "It's so funny to me because now our kids go there."
When they met, Richards was a single mom to daughter Farrah, now 34, who is from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.
"When I met Mauricio In 1994, everything fell into place," Richards said in a 2010 essay published on BravoTV.com. "I was madly in love with him, and he loved both Farrah and me."
Richards and Umansky married in 1996 while she was pregnant with their first child together, Alexia, now 27. The two are also parents to daughters Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.
In 2021, Richards and Umansky celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. "For me, it's one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, I think it's refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal," she told The Knot at the time. "And we're really proud to be good role models to our daughters."
Umansky added, "I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her. So hopefully it'll be at least another 25 years, and maybe another 50."