Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Break Up After 27 Years of Marriage

It's over between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband have split after 27 years of marriage, according to multiple reports.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source close to the two told People in a July 3 statement. "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

E! News has reached out to Richards and Umansky's reps for comment on their reported split and has not heard back.

News of the breakup between the pair, parents of four daughters, comes two weeks after the reality star paid tribute to him on Instagram for Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," she wrote, alongside a photo of their family. "So grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

The 54-year-old continued, "Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say 'no.' They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."