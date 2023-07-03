Steve Irwin's Son Robert Irwin and Heath Ledger's Niece Rorie Buckey Made Red Carpet Debut

Robert Irwin, son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, and Rorie Buckey, niece of late actor Heath Ledger, made their big debut as a couple at the Mission: Impossible 7 premiere.

Crikey! Love was in the air at the premiere of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One in Sydney, Australia.

Robert Irwin, son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and brother of Bindi Irwin, and Rorie Buckey, niece of late actor Heath Ledger, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the July 3 event.

Robert and his girlfriend, who is the daughter of the Dark Knight star's sister Kate Ledger, were all smiles and cuddled up while posing for pics at the premiere. The couple, both 19 years old, wore coordinating outfits—a black suit for Robert, while Rorie sported a black cut-out dress.

Robert and Rorie sparked romance rumors last November when they were first photographed together on a beach in Queensland. In December, on his birthday, the two were photographed sitting with his mother Terri Irwin at their family's Australia Zoo. 

That month, Daily Mail Australia quoted her dad, Nathan Buckey, as saying he "absolutely" approved of their relationship. The couple have since been photographed out together a few more times, including at Perth Airport in April.

Kate, one of Heath's three sisters, and her husband are also parents to Rorie's identical twin sister, Scarlett Buckey.

The Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part Oneevent marked one of several premieres for the film held in recent weeks and attended by main actor Tom Cruise, plus Hayley Atwell and other supporting cast members. The movie, the seventh installment in the spy film franchise, is set for release July 12.

See photos of Robert, Rorie and others at the Sydney premiere below:

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Robert Irwin & Rorie Buckey

The son of the late Steve Irwin and his girlfriend, niece of the late Heath Ledger, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Sydney, Australia premiere of the film, the seventh installment of the spy movie franchise.

Don Arnold/WireImage
Tom Cruise

The star of the franchise flashes a smile.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Robert Irwin & Rorie Buckey

The lovebirds are all smiles.

Don Arnold/WireImage
Hayley Atwell

The actress is all smiles.

Don Arnold/WireImage
Pom Klementieff

The star sparkles on the red carpet.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Simon Pegg

The actor appears at the premiere.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Christopher McQuarrie

The director appears on the red carpet.

