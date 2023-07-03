Steve Irwin's Son Robert Irwin and Heath Ledger's Niece Rorie Buckey Made Red Carpet Debut

Watch : Robert Irwin Says Being an Uncle Is "The Best Job I've Ever Had"

Crikey! Love was in the air at the premiere of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One in Sydney, Australia.

Robert Irwin, son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and brother of Bindi Irwin, and Rorie Buckey, niece of late actor Heath Ledger, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the July 3 event.

Robert and his girlfriend, who is the daughter of the Dark Knight star's sister Kate Ledger, were all smiles and cuddled up while posing for pics at the premiere. The couple, both 19 years old, wore coordinating outfits—a black suit for Robert, while Rorie sported a black cut-out dress.

Robert and Rorie sparked romance rumors last November when they were first photographed together on a beach in Queensland. In December, on his birthday, the two were photographed sitting with his mother Terri Irwin at their family's Australia Zoo.

That month, Daily Mail Australia quoted her dad, Nathan Buckey, as saying he "absolutely" approved of their relationship. The couple have since been photographed out together a few more times, including at Perth Airport in April.